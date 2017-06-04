Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) | TheUnion.com

Whether you're interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more.

If you are interested in any of the positions, email us at rsvp3@nccn.net or call between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at 530-271-0255. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Agency on Aging Area 4.

Are you a retired school teacher?

Tutor elementary students (grades 1 through 6) primarily with reading and math subjects. PARTNERS Family Resource Center arranges one-on-one tutoring sessions and tries to match students with the right tutor to have a successful outcome. Tutors assist with assigned homework and preparation for upcoming tests. Both the student and the tutor are expected to arrive on time and adhere to a contract created by the parent and student, as well as the tutor, classroom teacher, and FRC staff, to best support the student's progress.

Multiple opportunities for the North Star Historic Conservancy

The North Star Historic Conservancy is recruiting for a variety of volunteers as they get ready to kick off their summer festivities! Opportunities range from volunteer coordinator to docent, events coordinator to PR/publicity coordinator; they also need a history and education program volunteer. If interested in any of these opportunities, be sure to contact our office soon, because summer is here and you don't want to miss out on the fun!

Cancer Aid Thrift needs you!

Cancer Aid Thrift Store (CATS) has successfully held to their mission statement for 44 years: To raise and allocate funds to help Nevada County residents with cancer-related expenses. CATS is run almost entirely by volunteers. Current opportunities include: cash register clerks, sorters, volunteers who price items, volunteers to clean out old inventory, and those who organize and display merchandise. Many of their volunteers are cancer survivors whom the store has helped. Most want to work with an organization that donates about 97 percent of its profits to help cancer patients. Whatever your reason, Cancer Aid would love your help!

Join the volunteer event committee … The United Way

If you are creative, like to help the community, and love to brainstorm; this opportunity could be the perfect fit for you! United Way needs volunteers to help plan annual events and to help create a new signature event. United Way's service priority is to strive to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. See the results of your creativity at work by being a part of a special community project!

What's happening on volunteernevadacounty.org?

Become a Docent at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum; help to socialize farm animals at Animal Place or, help aid our homeless population through multiple local agencies! See these and many other interesting opportunities at http://www.volunteernevadacounty.org.