Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) | TheUnion.com

Whether you're interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, email us at rsvp3@nccn.net or call weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 530-271-0255. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Agency on Aging Area 4.

Grand Jury, an interesting, mind expanding and vitally important function

Grand Juror volunteers are chosen and sworn in by Nevada County Superior Court Justices to inspect, investigate and analyze the efficiency of tax funded agencies in Nevada County. Working with a team of 19 Nevada County citizens, perform the vital "watchdog function" over performance and processes of County and Municipal services, tax funded commissions, fire, water, school districts, law enforcement agencies, etc. Impaneled for a one year term, the Grand Jury reports each year to the citizenry. Grand Jurors operate under a strict code of behavior and confidentiality with strong personal ethics, curiosity, and some computer literacy. Must serve as a team player with sessions up to 3 days a week, 10 to 20 hours per week. Expenses paid according to code statutes.

Connect with seniors: listen, laugh, be a friend!

If you are compassionate, enjoy friendly conversation and look forward to "making someone's day," we may have the volunteer job for you! Under the guidance of RSVP staff, we are looking for volunteers to take one shift a week; either Thursday mornings (9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) or Friday afternoons (12:30 to 4 p.m.) to call local seniors that have signed up to participate in our Telephone Reassurance Program. Many of the volunteers with this program say they get as much out of the experience as the senior being called.

Cancer Aid Thrift needs you!

Located in Grass Valley, Cancer Aid Thrift Store (CATS) is run by volunteers for the sole purpose of helping people with cancer in Nevada County. Their volunteers sort donated items and price them for sale, as well as organizing and displaying merchandise to maximize customer appeal. After training, volunteers will also assist customers with their purchases and ensure that they have a good shopping experience. Many of the volunteers at CATS also get involved in the operation of the store by becoming a manager, an officer (president, vice-president, secretary, or treasurer) or a member of the Board of Directors. Cancer Aid does ask that volunteers commit to four hours a week.

Receptionist and dining room host for GCCS

Under general supervision and guidance from Nutrition Program Manager, the Receptionist/ Dining Room Host is responsible for greeting clients, answering phones and providing program information. The mission of Gold Country Community Services (GCCS) is to improve the quality of life in Western Nevada County by providing and coordinating resources that enhance the physical, social and emotional wellbeing of Nevada County residents. Some of their programs include: Senior Wood, Home Delivered Meals and High Noon Cafe. GCCS also offers a number of activities and classes.

What's happening on volunteernevadacounty.org?

Show off your web design talents for The Center for Non-Profit Leadership; Volunteer on April 29 at Sierra Business Councils "Take Charge Tour," help monitor water quality of the Bear River or, check out multiple opportunities with InConcert Sierra!

See these and many other interesting opportunities at http://www.volunteernevadacounty.org.