Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) | TheUnion.com

Whether you’re interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, email us at rsvp3@nccn.net or call between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at 530-271-0255. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Agency on Aging Area 4.

Assist with nonprofit grant writing

One Source –Empowering Caregivers was founded in December 2014 in Grass Valley, California by Donna Raibley. A caregiver in her own community, Donna was aware that caregivers were in need of hope and support, while they tirelessly cared for their loved ones at home. At One Source — Empowering Caregivers the belief is, every caregiver deserves the opportunity to care for their loved ones at home in a safe and healthy environment without added financial constraints. Currently One Source is looking for 2 volunteers to assist with the process of nonprofit grant writing. Help is needed two days a week, Monday through Thursday, for two hours each day.

Cancer Aid Thrift Store

The Cancer Aid Thrift Store in Grass Valley is seeking volunteers to work in their store. These volunteers will sort and price items and organize clothes for sale on racks, bins, and shelves. After a training period, volunteers will additionally assist customers with their purchases and work the cash register.

These are permanent volunteer positions that require great interpersonal and communication skills. The Cancer Aid Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday; shift availability is 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join the Firewood Delivery Team

Gold Country Community Services (GCCS) is looking for a few friendly folks with good backs to load and deliver firewood to their senior clientele. As a member of the Senior Firewood Delivery Team, you would work with others and use your personal vehicle to help others keep warm this winter. Please be able to bend, stoop, lift, carry and throw firewood.

We will also ask you to help with our big Delivery Events that are held each fall. This team is quickly dwindling while the need to stay warm remains strong. Please consider sharing a few hours of your time to help meet the need. Must have a valid California Drivers’ License, auto insurance and a reliable pick-up truck. GCCS offers a mileage reimbursement of 32 cents a mile if requested.

Food distribution assistants

Interfaith Food Ministry needs volunteers to help sort and pack orders throughout the year for clients that are receiving food. This is a good opportunity to get involved individually or with friends and family. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; five hour shifts from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must be able to stand for three to five hours; must be able to lift 25 pounds safely.

Join PiELL as a member of the board of directors

Share your skills and talents to help make a difference in the lives of adult English Language Learners in Nevada County. Join Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) as a member of the Board of Directors. This program matches volunteer tutors with adult learners to help them, one-on-one with the English language, citizenship, and assimilation into the culture. Currently PiELL is seeking a board director to serve as a grant writer. Board membership involves participation in quarterly board meetings, committees, and fundraising activities. Strong writing skills are helpful and grant writing experience would be a plus.

What’s happening on volunteernevada county.org?

Umpire for Nevada City Little League, make sleeping mats for our homeless population, mentor a child through Big Brothers Big Sisters Nevada County, or volunteer with 211 Nevada County. See these and many other interesting opportunities at http://www.volunteernevadacounty.org.