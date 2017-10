Pet of the Week: Panik the cat

"Panik" is a 6 month old neutered male cat that is good with other cats, and kids. He is calm and gentle, yet has a good amount of energy. "Panik" would make a good family cat, is litter trained, and is updated on shots. To adopt "Panik," contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, at 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

For more pet adoptions:

Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.

Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.

Scooter's Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.

Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.

Recommended Stories For You

From our partners: Animals in the news around the globe.

Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.

Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.

Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.

CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.

— The Union staff