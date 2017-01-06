Pet of the week: Jan. 7, 2017 | TheUnion.com

Pet of the week: Jan. 7, 2017
January 6, 2017
“Tanta” is a two year old female lab mix. She is up to date on shots, friendly, energetic and playful. To adopt Tanta, contact Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.
For more pet adoptions:
— Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.
— AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.
— Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussie Rescue.com.
— Scooter’s Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.
— Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.
— Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.
— Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.
— Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.
— CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.
— The Union staff
