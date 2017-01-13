Pet of the week, Jan. 14, 2017 | TheUnion.com

Pet of the week, Jan. 14, 2017
January 13, 2017
“Tabby” is a snuggly tabby cat in need of a loving home. To adopt Tabby, contact Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.
For more pet adoptions:
— Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.
— AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.
— Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussie Rescue.com.
— Scooter’s Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.
— Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.
From our partners: Animals in the news around the globe.
— Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.
— Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.
— Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.
— CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.
— The Union staff
