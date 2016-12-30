Pet of the week, Dec. 31, 2016 | TheUnion.com

“Lenny” is an extremely friendly 5 year old, neutered terrier mix. He is quiet, loves to give kisses and good with cats. He has been in the shelter since July and really needs a home. To adopt Lenny, contact Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

For more pet adoptions:

— Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.

— AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.

— Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussie Rescue.com.

— Scooter’s Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.

— Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.

— Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.

— Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.

— Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.

— CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.

