Pet ‘adopt-a-thon’ Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley

More than 15 dogs in need of loving homes, including Carly, above, a female corgi mix, will be available for adoption at Scooter's Pals' monthly adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. John Garcia, a dog behavioral and manners trainer, will be on hand to answer questions between noon and 1 p.m. Petco is located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center, located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. Scooter's Pals is a nonprofit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and "rehomes" dogs from high kill shelters throughout California and assists dogs in high risk situations. Foster parents are desperately needed, in addition to dog beds, dog crates, dog houses and other accessories. For information on the dog foster program, email Susan Wallace at susanW1068@gmail.com, call 530-350-2099 or visit http://www.scooterspals.org.