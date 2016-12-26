Nevada County WEDDINGS: Roberts-Van Wingerden | TheUnion.com

Kristin Nicole Roberts and Ivan Volodimir Van Wingerden exchanged their wedding vows on Oct. 22, 2016 at the Black Walnut Ranch in Ojai, Calif. The ceremony was officiated by the groom’s cousin and Deputy Commissioner of Civil Marriages, Ivor Van Wingerden. The bride’s parents are Stephen and Pamela Roberts of Nevada City; the groom’s parents are Eduard and Nadia Van Wingerden of Carpinteria.

The bride graduated from Nevada Union High School in 2006 and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Soil Science from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo in 2010. She co-founded “Avoganic,” an online organic avocado company, with the groom in early 2016.

The groom graduated from Laguna Blanca High School in 2005 and earned a bachelor of art degree in English from California Polytechnic State University. He currently works in the family business of growing flowers and avocados at “Ever-Bloom” in Carpinteria and runs Avoganic with the bride. They currently live on the family avocado ranch in Carpinteria.