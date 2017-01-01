Nevada County BIRTHS: DEC. 21-29, 2016 | TheUnion.com

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Dec. 21

Lassiter: A girl was born to Samantha and Josh Lassiter.

Dec. 22

McKee and Beach: A girl was born to Natalie (Herman) McKee and Don Beach.

Dec. 23

Marbry and Denny: A boy was born to Sonja Marbry and Anthony Denny.

Dec. 26

Gilio and Ortiz: A girl was born to Kendra Gilio and Raymond Ortiz, Jr.

Dec. 28

Tanney: A girl was born to Lydia and Nathan Tanney.

Dec. 29

Hinrichs and Salmonson: A boy was born to Samantha Hinrichs and Karl Salmonson.