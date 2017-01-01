Nevada County BIRTHS: DEC. 21-29, 2016 | TheUnion.com

Nevada County BIRTHS: DEC. 21-29, 2016
January 1, 2017
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Dec. 21
Lassiter: A girl was born to Samantha and Josh Lassiter.
Dec. 22
McKee and Beach: A girl was born to Natalie (Herman) McKee and Don Beach.
Dec. 23
Marbry and Denny: A boy was born to Sonja Marbry and Anthony Denny.
Dec. 26
Gilio and Ortiz: A girl was born to Kendra Gilio and Raymond Ortiz, Jr.
Dec. 28
Tanney: A girl was born to Lydia and Nathan Tanney.
Dec. 29
Hinrichs and Salmonson: A boy was born to Samantha Hinrichs and Karl Salmonson.
