MARRIAGES: MAY 30-JUNE 2, 2017 | TheUnion.com

MARRIAGES: MAY 30-JUNE 2, 2017
June 8, 2017
May 30
Young and Butler: Julianna Elizabeth Young and Emmett Joel Butler.
May 31
Hand and Sweeney: Morgan McKenzie Hand and Brenden Michael Sweeney.
Galbraith-Kesselman Po and Ruff: Sage Annabelle Galbraith-Kesselman Po and Carey Chamberlain Ruff.
Mendelsohn and Richardson: Karen Lyn Mendelsohn and Daniel Aaron Richardson.
Austin and Treco: Anita Marie Austin and Donald George Treco.
June 1
Vieira and Cross: Roxann Vieira and Timothy Albert Cross.
McGrath and Willis: Haley McGrath and Rylan Gerald Helgar Willis.
June 2
Hodges and Devogelaere: Stephanie Gale Hodges and Dean Allen Devogelaere.
Link and Sobrino-Torres: Sophia Christina Driehuyzen Link and Joseph Johan Sobrino-Torres.
Alton and Nichols: Katie Georgeanna Alton and Taylor Scott Nichols.
Clizbe and Pardue: Shauna Kristen Clizbe and Jeffrey William Pardue.
Bisunke and Carlson: Bhoj Kumari Bisunke and Kenneth Edward Carlson.
Kendall and Flecksteiner: Annessa Marie Kendall and Jeffrey Paul Flecksteiner.
