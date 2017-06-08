 MARRIAGES: MAY 30-JUNE 2, 2017 | TheUnion.com

May 30

Young and Butler: Julianna Elizabeth Young and Emmett Joel Butler.

May 31

Hand and Sweeney: Morgan McKenzie Hand and Brenden Michael Sweeney.

Galbraith-Kesselman Po and Ruff: Sage Annabelle Galbraith-Kesselman Po and Carey Chamberlain Ruff.

Mendelsohn and Richardson: Karen Lyn Mendelsohn and Daniel Aaron Richardson.

Austin and Treco: Anita Marie Austin and Donald George Treco.

June 1

Vieira and Cross: Roxann Vieira and Timothy Albert Cross.

McGrath and Willis: Haley McGrath and Rylan Gerald Helgar Willis.

June 2

Hodges and Devogelaere: Stephanie Gale Hodges and Dean Allen Devogelaere.

Link and Sobrino-Torres: Sophia Christina Driehuyzen Link and Joseph Johan Sobrino-Torres.

Alton and Nichols: Katie Georgeanna Alton and Taylor Scott Nichols.

Clizbe and Pardue: Shauna Kristen Clizbe and Jeffrey William Pardue.

Bisunke and Carlson: Bhoj Kumari Bisunke and Kenneth Edward Carlson.

Kendall and Flecksteiner: Annessa Marie Kendall and Jeffrey Paul Flecksteiner.