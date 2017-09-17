 MARRIAGES: AUG. 28-SEPT. 8, 2017 | TheUnion.com

MARRIAGES: AUG. 28-SEPT. 8, 2017

Submitted to The Union

Aug. 28

Mosley and Mathern: Nadean Marlene Mosley and Timothy Donald Mathern.

Difronzo and Howard: Elizabeth Difronzo and John Evan Howard.

Sexton and Beesley: Lindy Mae Sexton and Scott Nicholas Beesley.

Aug. 29

Davis and Grabowski: Corrina Sasha Davis and Lance Colby Grabowski.

Recommended Stories For You

Lomeli and Tibbetts: Elaina Colleen Lomeli and Dwight Ivan Tibbetts.

Aug. 30

Roland and Vosburgh: Emily Ann Roland and Justin Edward Vosburgh.

Dunham and Luna: Laci Lorraine Dunham and Steven Anthony Luna.

Peace and Watson: Kathleen Jeanette Peace and Darek Daniel Watson.

Campbell and Marz: Stephanie Anne Campbell and Andrew Martin Marz.

Aug. 31

Price and Powell: Kayla Grace Price and David Anthony Powell.

McConnaughey and Anderson: Megan Irene McConnaughey and Peter Austin Anderson.

Schiftar and Milhous: Melissa Lynn Schiftar and James William Milhous.

Ediss and Sexton: Larisa Marie Ediss and Mark Steven Sexton.

Sept. 1

Parker and Lehman: Haley Ann Parker and Christopher Andrew Lehman.

Lipsitz and Alegria Zuazo: Jamie Lee Lipsitz and Piero Rafael Alegria Zuazo.

Case and Stanford: Gabrielle Nicole Case and Devan James Stanford.

Robertson and Frandsen: Emma Jean Robertson and Caleb Thomas Frandsen.

Sept. 5

Travis and Shelton: Vanessa Anne Travis and Joseph Garret Shelton.

Guerrero Gomez and Hansen: Gricel Celenne Guerrero Gomez and Brett Michael Hansen.

Ebgi and McSweeney: Rachel Lea Ebgi and Bryon Devon McSweeney.

Kaya and Bechtel: Dilan Kaya and Kurtis Raymond Bechtel.

Sept. 6

Stroh and Winston: Laura Michelle Stroh and Joshua Deante Winston.

Sept. 7

Christensen and Garvey: Paula Erin Christensen Chad Kerry Garvey.

Sept. 8

Lopez and Dennis: Catherine Magaoay Lopez and Edward Anthony Dennis.

Phillips and Gates: Maria Vanessa Phillips and Gary Tyler Gates.

Lockman and Byrnes: Nichole Elizabeth Lockman and Keegan Michael Byrnes.

Go back to article