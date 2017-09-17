MARRIAGES: AUG. 28-SEPT. 8, 2017
September 17, 2017
Aug. 28
Mosley and Mathern: Nadean Marlene Mosley and Timothy Donald Mathern.
Difronzo and Howard: Elizabeth Difronzo and John Evan Howard.
Sexton and Beesley: Lindy Mae Sexton and Scott Nicholas Beesley.
Aug. 29
Davis and Grabowski: Corrina Sasha Davis and Lance Colby Grabowski.
Lomeli and Tibbetts: Elaina Colleen Lomeli and Dwight Ivan Tibbetts.
Aug. 30
Roland and Vosburgh: Emily Ann Roland and Justin Edward Vosburgh.
Dunham and Luna: Laci Lorraine Dunham and Steven Anthony Luna.
Peace and Watson: Kathleen Jeanette Peace and Darek Daniel Watson.
Campbell and Marz: Stephanie Anne Campbell and Andrew Martin Marz.
Aug. 31
Price and Powell: Kayla Grace Price and David Anthony Powell.
McConnaughey and Anderson: Megan Irene McConnaughey and Peter Austin Anderson.
Schiftar and Milhous: Melissa Lynn Schiftar and James William Milhous.
Ediss and Sexton: Larisa Marie Ediss and Mark Steven Sexton.
Sept. 1
Parker and Lehman: Haley Ann Parker and Christopher Andrew Lehman.
Lipsitz and Alegria Zuazo: Jamie Lee Lipsitz and Piero Rafael Alegria Zuazo.
Case and Stanford: Gabrielle Nicole Case and Devan James Stanford.
Robertson and Frandsen: Emma Jean Robertson and Caleb Thomas Frandsen.
Sept. 5
Travis and Shelton: Vanessa Anne Travis and Joseph Garret Shelton.
Guerrero Gomez and Hansen: Gricel Celenne Guerrero Gomez and Brett Michael Hansen.
Ebgi and McSweeney: Rachel Lea Ebgi and Bryon Devon McSweeney.
Kaya and Bechtel: Dilan Kaya and Kurtis Raymond Bechtel.
Sept. 6
Stroh and Winston: Laura Michelle Stroh and Joshua Deante Winston.
Sept. 7
Christensen and Garvey: Paula Erin Christensen Chad Kerry Garvey.
Sept. 8
Lopez and Dennis: Catherine Magaoay Lopez and Edward Anthony Dennis.
Phillips and Gates: Maria Vanessa Phillips and Gary Tyler Gates.
Lockman and Byrnes: Nichole Elizabeth Lockman and Keegan Michael Byrnes.
