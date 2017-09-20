Informational workshops on college financial aid for Nevada County students

Nevada County parents and guardians of Nevada Joint Union High School District teens who are planning to go to college are encouraged to attend two upcoming presentations.

"Paying for College," will help families learn more about different types of financial aid and how to get money for college, including community college. The presentation will also include information about scholarship opportunities, including the local "District Scholarship" and the application process. The event is scheduled fro 6 p.m. on October 3 at Nevada Union High School's Baggett Theater.

"Cash for College" allows families to learn from financial aid experts from Sierra College and Sacramento State on how to complete and submit the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). This is the first step to determining eligibility for financial assistance for students planning to attend community or four-year colleges. Parents must bring 2016 tax documents and student Chromebooks at 9 a.m. on Oct. 28 in the Nevada Union cafeteria.