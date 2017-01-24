ENGAGEMENTS: IRELAND-GREER | TheUnion.com

Deborah and Mike Ireland of Grass Valley are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Tinley Anne Ireland, to Kenneth Joseph Greer. The parents of the groom-to-be are Jeanne and Mike Greer of Vacaville. The bride-to-be attended the University of California, Berkeley and currently works as an administrative and program coordinator for Habitat for Humanity. The groom attended Sierra College and is currently self-employed as a journeyman painter. The couple is planning an April wedding and now live in Grass Valley.