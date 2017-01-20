Club News, Jan. 21, 2017 | TheUnion.com

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

The Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join artisans interested in sharing their craft with others and in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month (except December) at the Superintendent of Schools building located at 112 Nevada City Hwy, Nevada City. To learn more about what these crafters and artisans are doing, visit http://craftguildnevadscounty.org.

Nevada County Travel Club, Inc.

You are invited to join one of our “local” tours to “check us out” for future membership and/or longer tours with a group of fun and inquisitive travelers. April 18 and 19 will find us in San Francisco for an overnight stay. The tour includes roundtrip coach from Grass Valley, one night hotel stay, snacks, lunches and breakfast, and wine and chocolate tasting. The highlights of the tour are The Walt Disney Family Museum at the Presidio AND a back-alleys, cultural tour of Chinatown with our favorite San Francisco Guide, Rick Evans. This tour is limited to 30 members: must be a member to attend overnight tours. May 23 is one of NCTC’s favorites! A mystery tour/ casual day filled with surprises.

This spring day will be filled with private garden, community park, boutique winery and more visits. Round trip transportation, lunch with dessert (of course!), the mystery destinations and gratuities are included. Again, per the docent’s request, this tour is limited to only 30 members and guests.

NCTC has 10 longer domestic and international tours in 2017 and 2018 available for sign-ups right now, from the Pacific Coast Adventure to Christmas Markets on the Danube, in addition to the local tours. Phone our tour director Brenda at 530-432-5301 to get on one of those lists!

Gold Country Welcome Club

Our January all-member event is an always popular one. We we go to a local theater for an exclusive showing of a current play. In February we will be having our first ever all-member tamale party. We are going to learn how to make tamales and then we get to eat them. March will see us bowling. Our activity groups are busy playing cards, dining in small groups at member’s homes, day tripping all over Northern California, hearing about members’ travels all over the world, learning what is currently going on in the investment world and so much more. If we do not have a group that shares an interest you have then we’ll help you get one started. Our club is for men and women. Join us and see how your life will improve. For more information, visit http://www.Ncnugget.com

Grass Valley Elks, Lodge No. 538

Come and enjoy a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge No. 538 every Thursday. Doors open at 5:30, bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available in the kitchen. For information call 530-273-9228.

Happy Trails Travelers

Join us on a trip to Red Hawk on Feb. 10. This is a six hour stay. You are served coffee and fresh pastries from Daily Donuts. We play bingo on the way. We’re a fun group with a very safe and helpful driver. You get bonus $15 slot play and $5 food credit and the driver’s gratuity is included in your cost of only $25. If you want to join us, call Laura at 530-273-9641 for information and reservations.

Nevada County Camera Club

At our next meeting on Jan. 23, Jerry Berry, professional photographer and resident of Meadow Vista, will share his photographs of smoke and techniques for modifying the images to evoke a sense of Asian brush paintings. During the second half of the meeting, camera club members will showcase their photos for critique. Categories for submitted photos include: Black and White; Color; Nature-Landscapes; Nature – Wildlife; Travel; Technical; People; Creative Interpretation; Photojournalism; and the monthly topic, “Soft Curves.” The meeting is from 6:15 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Court in Grass Valley. Membership: The public is welcome and there is no cost for first time guests. Currently, the club has over 100 members and aims to help them refine their photography skills. For more Information, visit http://www.nccameraclub.com.

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills (S.I.S.F.)

We meet from 7 to 8 a.m. Thursdays at Christopher’s Old World Deli in Grass Valley. We serve a full breakfast with a bit of social flare. The members of SISF invite you to help us by sponsoring our 24th Annual Spring Garden Tour May 20 and 21, and purchase tickets to this amazing event. For more information visit us at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, or visit our Facebook page. Interested in our Garden Tour? Feature your garden in our 2017 Garden Tour. Please email us at garden@sierrasoroptimist.org.

Early Risers Toastmasters

If it’s time to polish your speaking, listening and leadership skills, join us for breakfast (upstairs) at Humpty Dumpty restaurant in Grass Valley Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m.. As a guest, you are never under pressure either to speak or to join. Meetings finish by 7:50 a.m., so you can start your day inspired! For further information, phone 530-273-9777.

Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club:

Come join us on February 4 for the Democratic Women’s Club breakfast meeting. This will be a great event so please RSVP for the breakfast. Come visit with fellow Democratic women and get to know some of the finest people on the planet. We are a forum for informed and timely discussion and debate. Cost is $15 for breakfast at 9:30 a.m. at Margarita’s, 988 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley. Please RSVP by January 31 to Shanti Emerson at shantiemerson@yahoo.com. For more information, email shantiemerson@yahoo.com.

Gold Country Fly Fishers GCFF

We meet the first Tuesday of each month in the Ponderosa Building at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Parking available through both Gates 2 and 3. We are dedicated to promoting the art, recreation and conservation of fly-fishing, not just for trout! Visit http://www.goldcountryff.org for information on outings (over 30 last year). The program on February 7 will feature Jon Baiocchi and his “Mastering the Dry Fly” program. This is a “Visual Experience.” The program unlocks the mysteries of fishing the dry fly. Topics include proper presentations, reading rise forms, water structure, tips and tricks, and proven fly patterns. The presentation features brilliant slides with animated step by step instructions that will provide the audience the necessary information to raise their dry fly game.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra’s largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

Health Care for All – CA

Our Nevada County affiliate will be scaling back our meetings to an “as needed” basis. That means whenever we have a project to work on we’ll call a meeting. Check here in Club News for upcoming meetings. We’ll post them here and you’ll know exactly what exciting project you’re being invited to join in on.

SIR’s (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member’s interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men’s organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR’s can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Auxiliary

We encourage members to bring in new members. The Auxiliary has many activities and new members are always needed to help with these activities. Ceramics, church services and visitation could always use more help. At our last meeting, Vicki Young presented Janice Mason with a gift certificate from the Auxiliary as this year’s Volunteer of the Year. Janice helps in Ceramics and makes herself available whenever and wherever she is needed. Anyone interested in the Auxiliary can contact President Iona Terry at 530-477-5405 or Membership Chairman Barbara Ford at 530-273-6084.

The Nevada City Lions Club

We meet at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at Seaman’s Lodge, Pioneer Park, Nevada City. For more information, contact President Jim Purcell at 530-613-0419 or Secretary Doug Wight at 530-477-0134.

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters (http://www.lwvwnc.org) is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

Nevada County Middle East Discussion Group

This group is open to all individuals with an interest in exploring the ever changing, political, social, and historical components of the “Middle East.” We meet in the community room of the Nevada County Superintendent of School Building, 112 Nevada City Highway in Nevada City. For more information please email Izzi Tooinsky at izzi@izzitooinsky.com or call 530-210-5387.

Senior Social Singles

Seniors over 50 meet for fun activities and socials and dinners. Socials and dinners are the 2nd and 4th Fridays every month at various locales at 5 p.m. Activities are varied throughout the month in coordination with members interests. If interested in attending a social, call Patty at 530-273-8815 for more information.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, “Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss,” meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers’ Coalition of Nevada County.

Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans’ home in California, the Veterans’ Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch

“How to Stay Mentally Fit” will be the topic of the January 21 meeting of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch. Guest speakers, occupational therapist Karin Kleinhans and artist Eileen Blodgett, will focus on ways to stay mentally fit by keeping minds agile while aging. The meeting will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 South Church Street, Grass Valley. Program begins at 10 a.m. It is free and open to everyone. AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership. For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. For more information, visit http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

Retired Pubic Employees Association

We are a statewide, nonprofit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings that include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katerinas (the old Scheidel’s Restaurant), just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth of a mile off State Hwy. 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

Senior Fun Seekers

We are opening our doors for new members in January and all seniors are welcome to join. Call Millie or Eileen at 530-272-2487 for further information about our club. We have weekly pinochle games as well as monthly Sunday night suppers and monthly breakfasts. Our Sunday night supper will be at Las Katarinas at the entrance to Alta Sierra on January 29. Come join us for fun!

Newcomers Club of Nevada County

Join us for our next luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 at Alta Sierra Country Club. “The Perfect Storm” will be the topic for Nevada County’s own Claude Hellel, a Coast Guard helicopter pilot, who will relate his participation in heroic rescues, followed by a National Geographic film of the actual Perfect Storm event. The cost is $20 per person Reservations for Jan. 25 must be received by Jan. 16. For information on the club and the luncheon, please visit our website at http://www.newcomersnc.org, or like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NewcomersNC.

The Newcomers Club of Nevada County was founded almost 70 years ago. While the name implies that our club is for newcomers, it goes beyond that and opens its doors to all ladies of Nevada County, no matter how long they have lived in the area. Monthly luncheons provide a time for all members and guests to get together and enjoy a delicious lunch and delightful entertainment. A wide variety of Activity Groups provide entertainment and education on a smaller scale. If you want to speak with someone, please contact Barbara at 530-477-1404.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

With the new year, we are looking forward to honoring our Live Your Dream winner and preparing for A Day for Women. The April 22 event will have 18 workshops with some of our favorite speakers and a keynote by Kim Bateman. If you are interested in being a part of this dynamic, energetic women’s service group dedicated to helping women and children, please visit our website at http://www.sigv.org.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane’s on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps’ flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) NARFE Grass Valley Chapter Our chapter meets the second Thursday of every month except July and August. NARFE’s mission is to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. All current and retired federal employees, their spouses and survivor annuitants are welcome to attend meetings and join NARFE. For further information call chapter president Larry Kinkor, 530-265-6477.

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association

You do not have to be a grower or winemaker to join our group! We have fascinating speakers at our meetings discussing subjects like vineyard management, winemaking or critiquing wine. We have a summer picnic, a holiday party every year and fund an educational scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA, visit http://www.swgga.org.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa’s old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you’ll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We’re Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet the first and third Thursdays of each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Rec room at 625 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

The Roadrunners Senior Travel Club

We would like to invite you to go with us on the following trips: Feb. 3, Colusa Casino; February 11, “Abbacadbra.” Contact Carrie at 530-271-0650 or Donna at 530-272-6576 for more information.

Grass Roots Genealogy Group

Would you like to search your family history? Our members will give you help at our meetings and library, one on one, and there is no charge for this assistance. Our meetings are open to the public and are held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on first and third Tuesdays of each month in the meeting room at the Church of Latter-Day Saints, 615 Hollow Way in Nevada City. There are family history presentations followed by question and answer sessions at every meeting. The library is open to all from 11 a.m. To 8 p.m. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, contact Jan Scott at 530-263-2268.

Gold Country Kiwanis

To help raise money for the children in our community, Kiwanis sponsored the following events: A Spin-A-Thon, World Tai Chi Day, Great Ball Race (in coordination with the Adult Soap Box Derby), Working the County Fair booth at both the fair and Draft Horse Classic; and the Second Annual TomARTo Fest for the Youth and Education Benefits Foundation. Gold Country Kiwanis is looking forward to another successful year working for and with the youth of our community. Gold Country Kiwanis meets every week. For more information contact us at tinman1822@gmail.com, Guests are welcome!

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), our club meets at 10 a.m. Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. At the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Norma Modder at 530-273-5292 or Marlene Briggs at 530-273-9145.

Calif. Retired Teachers Association.

CalRTA is a statewide organization whose prime purpose is to enhance and protect the benefits of retired educators and to support public education. The division meets five times a year featuring a speaker or program relative to STRS members. For membership information contact Carole Siver at 530-272-4132.

P.E.O. Gold Country Reciprocity

For more information, call Kathy at 530-320-7965. A legacy passed down through generations of women, P.E.O. has deep roots in local communities, and our influence reaches to all corners of the globe. P.E.O. members are women of all ages, from all walks of life, united in a shared passion for educating women and a belief that doing so can change the world. Over 88,000 women have benefited from P.E.O.’s educational scholarships, loans, awards and projects. For information, visit http://www.peointernational.org.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

Looking for a fun way to exercise? New to the area and want to meet new friends? Need some laughter in your life? Did your doctor tell you to be more active? If you answered YES to any or all of these questions then why not try square dancing and reap the benefits ! A surprising study shows that square dancing can add 10 years to your life. We meet weekly at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley located at 11363 Grange Ct. For more information, call Laura at 530-432-8571 or e-mail Barbara at basindorf@yahoo.com.

The Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. The goal of the group is for members to help one another in the grief recovery journey. This is a structure process with weekly meetings and assignments. The group will meet for 14 consecutive Thursdays. There is no charge to participate. For more information, visit http://www.lossandgrief.org.

Pine Tree Quilt Guild

Community Service continues to make and distribute quilts for local residents in need, meeting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Eskaton Senior Village. Kits and fabric are available and help is always appreciated. For more information about Pine Tree Quilt Guild activities, please visit http://www.pinetreequiltguild.com.

The Nevada County Duplicate Bridge Club

If you are interested [RSVP] or want more information about the classes, email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com or call 530-457-7841. The bridge students will be able to join our duplicate club and participate in any of our games which happen at the Golden Empire Grange at La Bar Meadows on Monday at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. If you are interested in coming to our club games now, call Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586. There are also games on Wednesday at Lake Wildwood at 7 p.m., Thursday at Eskaton at 1 p.m. and Penn Valley at 7 p.m.

Spiritual Book Club

The Spiritual Book Club of the Baha’is of Nevada County sponsors the free monthly event, open to readers as well as to interested listeners who may not have read the books. Guests also receive light refreshments. For more information, call 530-802-0901.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laughter, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick “Y” – Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Bruce Puphal at 530-432-9828.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.

Grandmothers for Peace

We meet at 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Summer Thyme’s in Grass Valley. Join us as we plan activities and projects to focus awareness on creating a world of peace for this and future generations. You don’t have to be a biological grandmother. For information, email Anita Wald-Tuttle at AnitaW1T3@gmail.com.

Nevada County Gem and Mineral Society

We meet at 7 p.m. at the Golden Empire Grange on the first Tuesday of the month.

The Gold Country Yacht Club

We meet the second Wednesday of every month excluding December. Off season (October-April), the meetings are held at Alta Sierra Pizza & Grill, 15690 Johnson Place, Grass Valley. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the Commodore’s bell is at 7 p.m. All salts, with or without a boat, are welcome to attend. Questions? Please visit our website at http://www.gcyc.net.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Volunteers at SNMH are special people who offer their time to help others. We provide many extras that supplement the basic services of our hospital’s professional staff. These extras add to and benefit the comfort, care and happiness of our patients. Along with performing a wide variety of tasks, the Volunteers raises funds throughout the year for purchase of patient care equipment for the hospital through their gift shop and in-house vendor sales. The gift shop is open five days a week and contains unique gifts items along with Sees Candy year around.

Beta Sigma Phi

What is Beta Sigma Phi and what is it all about? Beta Sigma Phi is an international organization founded for women by Walter Ross in 1931. “It’s all about bringing women of all ages, locally and around the world, together to share in social and cultural endeavors and to serve their community in a variety of ways. It’s about having friendships wherever your home may be, and receiving support from your Sorority Sisters in time of need. It’s an opportunity to expand your leadership and organizational skills. It’s really all about life, learning and friendship. For more information on becoming a member of a local chapter call president Lois M. Robinson at 530-272-6804 or vice-president Verrone Kuenstler at 530-798-8787.

The Gold Country German-American Club

Our club meets monthly at Seaman’s Lodge in Nevada City. Guests are welcome. If interested in attending or for club information call Christa at 530-272-6095. You can also check us out online at http://www.goldcountrygermanamericanclub.org where you will learn about our events and activities such as hiking, German dancing, and conversational German classes.

Vietnam Veterans of America 535

The local chapter 535 of the Vietnam Veterans of America seeks to provide a spirit of camaraderie among veterans, whether they served in Vietnam or not. All vets, families, and friends are welcome to attend meetings the first Thursday of every month in the Remembrance Room at the Veterans Memorial Building, 225 South Auburn Street in Grass Valley. For more information, visit our website at http://www.vva535.org or call 530-559-7716.

Widowed Persons Association

Come join our group and start a new life with new friends. For more information please call Eileen at 530-272-2487 or Ken at 530-432-1779.

Parkinson’s Support Group

Our group meets at 1:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month in the activity room on the second floor of the main building at Atria Senior Living Center (previously Quail Ridge), 150 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Come share experiences and information with others who have Parkinson’s. Family members and caregivers are welcome. For more information, contact Nancy at 530-272-7950 or Pete at 530-273-4804.

The Sierra Express Bicycle Club

We offer rides for all levels of riders. Every week there are several rides that you can join. The motto on all led club rides is “No Rider Left Behind.” The benefit of being a club member is that you get regular notices about rides. Or, you can post your own ride on the club’s list-serv. Go to http://sierraexpress.org to join. If you’re new to the area and wonder where it’s reasonably safe to ride, being a member of this friendly group of bicyclists will get you started.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

We offer two free meetings in Grass Valley, one at 7 p.m. on Mondays at Nevada County Contractors Assoc., 149 Crown Point Court and 8 a.m. on Saturdays at Salvation Army Chapel, 10725 Alta St. Meetings are also held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 117 in Auburn. Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia.

For more information call 530-470-0473 or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.