 BIRTHS: JAN. 15-27 | TheUnion.com

BIRTHS: JAN. 15-27

Jan. 15

Day: A boy was born to Haley and Joseph Day.

Jan. 23

Thorn: A boy was born to Ashlei and Jason Thorn.

Jan. 27

Bush and Clark: A boy was born to Kaylani Bush and Jesse Clark.

Duckett: A boy was born to Brittany and Jonathan Duckett.