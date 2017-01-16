 BIRTHS: JAN. 11-15, 2016 | TheUnion.com

BIRTHS: JAN. 11-15, 2016

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Jan. 11

Vallieres and Daniels: Twins, a boy and a girl, were born to Holley Vallieres and Jesse Ray Daniels.

Jan. 13

Pitts: A girl was born to Kristine and Jonathan Pitts.

Jan. 15

Henry: A girl was born to Sandy and Josh Henry.