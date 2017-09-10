BIRTHS: AUG. 25-SEPT. 6, 2017

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Aug. 25

Schlitzer: A girl was born to Randi and Joe Schlitzer.

Aug. 26

Schmidt: A girl was born to Allyssa and Paul Schmidt.

Aug. 28

Hoyt and Hudson: A boy was born to Kelsey Hoyt and Matthew Hudson.

Aug. 29

Senne and McCormack: A boy was born to Irene Senne and Nolan McCormack.

Aug. 30

Ford and Harrison: A boy was born to Laura Ford and Christopher Harrison.

Sept. 1

Cockman and Hall: A boy was born to Karina Cockman and Rusty Hall.

Sept. 2

Perdue and Edgerton: A boy was born to Michaela Perdue and Jeremy Edgerton.

Perches and Casci: A girl was born to Jennifer Perches and Anthony Casci.

Sept. 3

Hodges: A girl was born to Cambria and Scott Hodges.

Sept. 5

Woodman: A boy was born to Leslie and Michael Woodman.

Sept. 6

Salazar and Falvey: A girl was born to Hailey Salazar and Andrew Falvey.