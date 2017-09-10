BIRTHS: AUG. 25-SEPT. 6, 2017
September 10, 2017
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Aug. 25
Schlitzer: A girl was born to Randi and Joe Schlitzer.
Aug. 26
Schmidt: A girl was born to Allyssa and Paul Schmidt.
Aug. 28
Hoyt and Hudson: A boy was born to Kelsey Hoyt and Matthew Hudson.
Aug. 29
Senne and McCormack: A boy was born to Irene Senne and Nolan McCormack.
Aug. 30
Ford and Harrison: A boy was born to Laura Ford and Christopher Harrison.
Sept. 1
Cockman and Hall: A boy was born to Karina Cockman and Rusty Hall.
Sept. 2
Perdue and Edgerton: A boy was born to Michaela Perdue and Jeremy Edgerton.
Perches and Casci: A girl was born to Jennifer Perches and Anthony Casci.
Sept. 3
Hodges: A girl was born to Cambria and Scott Hodges.
Sept. 5
Woodman: A boy was born to Leslie and Michael Woodman.
Sept. 6
Salazar and Falvey: A girl was born to Hailey Salazar and Andrew Falvey.
