BIRTHS: AUG. 18-23, 2017
August 25, 2017
Aug. 12
Randall: A boy was born to Samantha and Travis Randall.
Ogle: A girl was born to Terra and Thomas Ogle.
Glantz: A girl was born to Mary and Evan Glantz.
Aug. 15
Howe and Mason: A boy was born to Kayla Howe and Lucas Mason.
Recommended Stories For You
Aug. 16
Frank and Terrell: A boy was born to Molly Frank and Austin Terrell.
Aug. 18
Davidson and Foster: A girl was born to Jamie Davidson and Jeremy Foster.
Aug. 19
Foster-Williams and Aio: A boy was born to Kyleigh Foster-Williams and Andrew Aio.
Aug. 20
Wharff and Knoefler: A girl was born to Arin Wharff and Steiner Knoefler.
Aug. 22
Savage: A girl was born to Hailey and Dylan Savage.
Aug. 23
Poppin and Michael: A boy was born to Jennifer Poppin and Michael Cary.
Ryan and Van Roekel: A boy was born to Teri Ryan and Jesse Van Roekel.
Viney and Hayes: A girl was born to Amanda Viney and Eric Hayes.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County coroner UPDATE: South Yuba River swimmer identified
- Grass Valley police: Anonymous tip leads to more charges, arrest
- Nevada County coroner: San Francisco man disappears while swimming in South Yuba River
- Nevada County jury convicts south county man of rape, molestation
- Acting Up program offers Wayne Brown Correctional Facility inmates a unique opportunity