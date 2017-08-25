BIRTHS: AUG. 18-23, 2017

Aug. 12

Randall: A boy was born to Samantha and Travis Randall.

Ogle: A girl was born to Terra and Thomas Ogle.

Glantz: A girl was born to Mary and Evan Glantz.

Aug. 15

Howe and Mason: A boy was born to Kayla Howe and Lucas Mason.

Aug. 16

Frank and Terrell: A boy was born to Molly Frank and Austin Terrell.

Aug. 18

Davidson and Foster: A girl was born to Jamie Davidson and Jeremy Foster.

Aug. 19

Foster-Williams and Aio: A boy was born to Kyleigh Foster-Williams and Andrew Aio.

Aug. 20

Wharff and Knoefler: A girl was born to Arin Wharff and Steiner Knoefler.

Aug. 22

Savage: A girl was born to Hailey and Dylan Savage.

Aug. 23

Poppin and Michael: A boy was born to Jennifer Poppin and Michael Cary.

Ryan and Van Roekel: A boy was born to Teri Ryan and Jesse Van Roekel.

Viney and Hayes: A girl was born to Amanda Viney and Eric Hayes.