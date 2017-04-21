BIRTHS: APRIL 11-18, 2017 | TheUnion.com

BIRTHS: APRIL 11-18, 2017
April 21, 2017
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
April 11
Kellison: A girl was born to Iona and Ash Kellison.
April 12
Andrews and Jarrett: A girl was born to Taylor Andrews and Michael Jarrett.
April 13
Richardson and Davis: A boy was born to Jodi Richardson and Hayden Davis.
April 15
Lewis and Sorensen: A girl was born to Amber Lewis and Todd Sorensen.
McGee and Kilpatrick: A boy was born to Kyla McGee and Bo Kilpatrick.
April 17
Backus: A boy was born to Brittney and Matthew Backus.
Kohler: A girl was born to Jennifer and Grant Kohler.
Mohr: A boy was born to Kristin and Rhett Mohr.
April 18
Borland and Martin: A boy was born to Samantha Borland and Michael Martin.
