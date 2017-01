ANNIVERSARIES: FRANDSEN | TheUnion.com

Allan and Donna Frandsen of Grass Valley were wed 60 years ago today in Pasadena, Calif. They met and married while students at the University of California, Los Angeles. Together they raised four children, all of whom have married and moved on. These children and their spouses have given the Frandsens 10 grandchildren.

Most of the Frandsens’ work years were spent in Southern California as employees of the Caltech Jet Propulsion Lab; he as an engineer and project manager, she as an executive assistant. Retirement gave them an opportunity to pursue lifelong interests in travel, and genealogical research. Mrs. Frandsen is now an active member and officer in the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, (DAR). The Frandsens have been residents of Grass Valley for the past 14 years.