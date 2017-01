Announcements

Jan. 3 Nightingale and Spillner: Acacia Reyann Nightingale and Matthew Lawrence Spillner. Jan. 4 Wixon and Welker: Carlotta Merlyn Wixon and James Charles Welker. Jan. 6 Jae and Conway: Angela Johnnette Jae and Nesson Ben Conway. Jackson and Vandusen: Debra Lee Jackson and Donn Spencer […]

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Jan. 2 Mathiasen: A boy was born to Tina and Tavish Mathiasen. Surface and Stice: A boy was born to Katie Surface and Robert Stice. Jan. 3 DeGraffenreid and Johnson: A boy was born to Nina DeGraffenreid and James Johnson. Jan. […]

Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Whether you're interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, e-mail us at […]

Pet of the week: Jan. 7, 2017 "Tanta" is a two year old female lab mix. She is up to date on shots, friendly, energetic and playful. To adopt Tanta, contact Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630. For more pet adoptions: — Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 […]

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Dec. 28 Perry: A girl was born to Annalise Perry. Dec. 29 Switzer and Nunley: A girl was born to Sabrina Switzer and Gene Nunley. Dec. 30 Becerra and McLaughlin: A boy was born to Julia Becerra and Rory McLauglin.

Nevada County BIRTHS: DEC. 21-29, 2016 Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Dec. 21 Lassiter: A girl was born to Samantha and Josh Lassiter. Dec. 22 McKee and Beach: A girl was born to Natalie (Herman) McKee and Don Beach. Dec. 23 Marbry and Denny: A boy was born to Sonja Marbry and […]

Pet of the week, Dec. 31, 2016 "Lenny" is an extremely friendly 5 year old, neutered terrier mix. He is quiet, loves to give kisses and good with cats. He has been in the shelter since July and really needs a home. To adopt Lenny, contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 […]

Dec. 19 Solomon and Carbis: Sheri Lennea Solomon and Kevin Daniel Carbis. Sweet and Engstrom: Rebecca Raymond Sweet and Darren Thomas Engstrom. Parman and Butterfield: Tonya Ann Parman and David Joseph Butterfield. Koenig and Dana: Jayleen Alice Koenig and Justin Ray Dana. Dec. 20 Brugger […]

Nevada County WEDDINGS: Roberts-Van Wingerden Kristin Nicole Roberts and Ivan Volodimir Van Wingerden exchanged their wedding vows on Oct. 22, 2016 at the Black Walnut Ranch in Ojai, Calif. The ceremony was officiated by the groom's cousin and Deputy Commissioner of Civil Marriages, Ivor Van Wingerden. The bride's parents are […]

Club News, Dec. 24, 2016 Gold Country Community Services Frosty termperatures outside – and warm, festive music inside, performed by Heather MacAdam on Friendship Wednesday. Next Wednesday we'll celebrate those with December birthdays, and enjoy a beautiful cake, thanks to Golden Empire Convalescent Hospital. We will be closed on Monday, […]

Pet of the week, Dec. 24, 2016 "Sweet Pea" is a female, white flame point and "Ducky" is a male orange tabby. Both are five months old and are part of the overflow of cats from Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter. To adopt Sweet Pea, Ducky or both, contact Grass Valley Animal Shelter, […]

Dec. 14 Schwarz and Myers: Elizabeth Belle Schwarz and Ethan Gridley Myers. Dec. 15 Dolinger and Fried Smith: Mia Mally Dolinger and Cory Ori Fried Smith. Walker and Scagliotti: Stephanie Lynn Walker and Aaron Christopher Scagliotti. Dec. 16 Fiske and Valencia: Melinda Louise Fiske and […]

NEVADA COUNTY MARRIAGES: DEC. 5-9, 2016 Dec. 5 Kaplan and Blum: Amit Kaplan and Reaa Blum. Myers and Bright: Meegan Schuyler Myers and Joel Clinton Bright. Dec. 6 Bernardini and Thompson: Julia Wilson Bernardini and Lee Andrew Thompson. Dec. 7 Lewis and Marsland: Andrea Corinne Lewis and Kenneth Phillip Marsland. Kassas […]

Burgess Harris celebrates her 100th birthday in Grass Valley Burgess Harris will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 5. She was born in Muddlety, West Virginia — the fifth of seven children — in 1917. She attended a one room school near her family farm prior to graduating from high school — the […]

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Dec. 13 Willis: A girl was born to Krystal and Jeremy Willis. Hilario and Bissonnette: A boy was born to Maria Hilario and Damian Bissonnette.

Pet of the week, Dec. 17, 2106 "Armani" is a one year old handsome black tabby. He would love to live in a home with other cats. He is current on vaccines and neutered. To adopt Armani, contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org. […]

ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Joyce HAIRE Bill and Joyce Haire of Nevada County celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 20 with a two and a half week river cruise from Budapest, Hungary to Amsterdam, Holland. Accompanying them were son Mike, daughter Jennifer and her companion Patrick Hale. On their anniversary, the […]