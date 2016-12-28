 Announcements | TheUnion.com

Announcements

December 28, 2016 — Dec. 19 Solomon and Carbis: Sheri Lennea Solomon and Kevin Daniel Carbis. Sweet and Engstrom: Rebecca Raymond Sweet and Darren Thomas Engstrom. Parman and Butterfield: Tonya Ann Parman and David Joseph Butterfield. Koenig and Dana: Jayleen Alice Koenig and Justin Ray Dana. Dec. 20 Brugger […]

Nevada County WEDDINGS: Roberts-Van Wingerden

December 26, 2016 — Kristin Nicole Roberts and Ivan Volodimir Van Wingerden exchanged their wedding vows on Oct. 22, 2016 at the Black Walnut Ranch in Ojai, Calif. The ceremony was officiated by the groom’s cousin and Deputy Commissioner of Civil Marriages, Ivor Van Wingerden. The bride’s parents are […]

Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Nevada County

December 25, 2016 — Whether you’re interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, email us at […]

Club News, Dec. 24, 2016

December 23, 2016 — Gold Country Community Services Frosty termperatures outside – and warm, festive music inside, performed by Heather MacAdam on Friendship Wednesday. Next Wednesday we’ll celebrate those with December birthdays, and enjoy a beautiful cake, thanks to Golden Empire Convalescent Hospital. We will be closed on Monday, […]

Pet of the week, Dec. 24, 2016

December 23, 2016 — “Sweet Pea” is a female, white flame point and “Ducky” is a male orange tabby. Both are five months old and are part of the overflow of cats from Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter. To adopt Sweet Pea, Ducky or both, contact Grass Valley Animal Shelter, […]

December 21, 2016 — Dec. 14 Schwarz and Myers: Elizabeth Belle Schwarz and Ethan Gridley Myers. Dec. 15 Dolinger and Fried Smith: Mia Mally Dolinger and Cory Ori Fried Smith. Walker and Scagliotti: Stephanie Lynn Walker and Aaron Christopher Scagliotti. Dec. 16 Fiske and Valencia: Melinda Louise Fiske and […]

NEVADA COUNTY MARRIAGES: DEC. 5-9, 2016

December 19, 2016 — Dec. 5 Kaplan and Blum: Amit Kaplan and Reaa Blum. Myers and Bright: Meegan Schuyler Myers and Joel Clinton Bright. Dec. 6 Bernardini and Thompson: Julia Wilson Bernardini and Lee Andrew Thompson. Dec. 7 Lewis and Marsland: Andrea Corinne Lewis and Kenneth Phillip Marsland. Kassas […]

Burgess Harris celebrates her 100th birthday in Grass Valley

December 19, 2016 — Burgess Harris will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 5. She was born in Muddlety, West Virginia — the fifth of seven children — in 1917. She attended a one room school near her family farm prior to graduating from high school — the […]

December 18, 2016 — Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Dec. 13 Willis: A girl was born to Krystal and Jeremy Willis. Hilario and Bissonnette: A boy was born to Maria Hilario and Damian Bissonnette.

Pet of the week, Dec. 17, 2106

December 16, 2016 — “Armani” is a one year old handsome black tabby. He would love to live in a home with other cats. He is current on vaccines and neutered. To adopt Armani, contact Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org. […]

ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Joyce HAIRE

December 12, 2016 — Bill and Joyce Haire of Nevada County celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 20 with a two and a half week river cruise from Budapest, Hungary to Amsterdam, Holland. Accompanying them were son Mike, daughter Jennifer and her companion Patrick Hale. On their anniversary, the […]

Gold Country Stage Free Fare Days

December 11, 2016 — ​Gold Country Stage will provide free fares for all riders on all routes on Friday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 21. The free service is funded through a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance to reduce […]

Nevada County celebrates New Years with its first public “Menorah Lighting” celebration

December 11, 2016 — Nevada County’s holiday celebrations will receive a significant boost this year when a 10-foot menorah is erected in the center of the county seat. An unprecedented “Menorah Lighting” celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Robinson Plaza in Nevada City. Lighting the […]

Pet of the week, Dec. 10, 2016

December 9, 2016 — Brothers “Oscar” (brindle) and “Striper” (brown), both a year old, would like to be adopted together, but can be separated. Dogs are crate trained, house trained, neutered and up to date on shots. Also well behaved in the home. To adopt Oscar and Striper, contact […]

December 9, 2016 — Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Dec. 4 Cain and Poole: A boy was born to Courtney Cain and Jeremiah Poole. Dec. 5 Gross: A boy was born to Jenna and Paul Gross.

December 9, 2016 — Nov. 28 Sexton and Goldberg: Stephanie Ellen Sexton and Dotan David Goldberg. Nov. 29 Baker and Elliott: Kirstie Marie Baker and William Michael Elliott. Strong and Procopio: Charles Edward Strong and Jeremy Riley Procopio. Nov. 30 Willis and Carl: Katheran Michelle Willis and Zachary Aaron […]

Pet of the week, Dec. 3, 2016

December 2, 2016 — “Niro” is a five-year-old male Shar Pei mix. He’s energetic, neutered, chipped and good with other dogs. To adopt Niro, contact Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org. For more pet adoptions: — Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman […]

