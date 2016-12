Announcements | TheUnion.com

Announcements

MARRIAGES: DEC 14-16 Dec. 14 Schwarz and Myers: Elizabeth Belle Schwarz and Ethan Gridley Myers. Dec. 15 Dolinger and Fried Smith: Mia Mally Dolinger and Cory Ori Fried Smith. Walker and Scagliotti: Stephanie Lynn Walker and Aaron Christopher Scagliotti. Dec. 16 Fiske and Valencia: Melinda Louise Fiske and […]

NEVADA COUNTY MARRIAGES: DEC. 5-9, 2016 Dec. 5 Kaplan and Blum: Amit Kaplan and Reaa Blum. Myers and Bright: Meegan Schuyler Myers and Joel Clinton Bright. Dec. 6 Bernardini and Thompson: Julia Wilson Bernardini and Lee Andrew Thompson. Dec. 7 Lewis and Marsland: Andrea Corinne Lewis and Kenneth Phillip Marsland. Kassas […]

Burgess Harris celebrates her 100th birthday in Grass Valley Burgess Harris will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 5. She was born in Muddlety, West Virginia — the fifth of seven children — in 1917. She attended a one room school near her family farm prior to graduating from high school — the […]

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Dec. 13 Willis: A girl was born to Krystal and Jeremy Willis. Hilario and Bissonnette: A boy was born to Maria Hilario and Damian Bissonnette.

Pet of the week, Dec. 17, 2106 "Armani" is a one year old handsome black tabby. He would love to live in a home with other cats. He is current on vaccines and neutered. To adopt Armani, contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org. […]

Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Whether you're interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, e-mail us at […]

ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Joyce HAIRE Bill and Joyce Haire of Nevada County celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 20 with a two and a half week river cruise from Budapest, Hungary to Amsterdam, Holland. Accompanying them were son Mike, daughter Jennifer and her companion Patrick Hale. On their anniversary, the […]

Gold Country Stage Free Fare Days ​Gold Country Stage will provide free fares for all riders on all routes on Friday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 21. The free service is funded through a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance to reduce […]

Nevada County celebrates New Years with its first public "Menorah Lighting" celebration Nevada County's holiday celebrations will receive a significant boost this year when a 10-foot menorah is erected in the center of the county seat. An unprecedented "Menorah Lighting" celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Robinson Plaza in Nevada City. Lighting the […]

Pet of the week, Dec. 10, 2016 Brothers "Oscar" (brindle) and "Striper" (brown), both a year old, would like to be adopted together, but can be separated. Dogs are crate trained, house trained, neutered and up to date on shots. Also well behaved in the home. To adopt Oscar and Striper, contact […]

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Dec. 4 Cain and Poole: A boy was born to Courtney Cain and Jeremiah Poole. Dec. 5 Gross: A boy was born to Jenna and Paul Gross.

Nov. 28 Sexton and Goldberg: Stephanie Ellen Sexton and Dotan David Goldberg. Nov. 29 Baker and Elliott: Kirstie Marie Baker and William Michael Elliott. Strong and Procopio: Charles Edward Strong and Jeremy Riley Procopio. Nov. 30 Willis and Carl: Katheran Michelle Willis and Zachary Aaron […]

Pet of the week, Dec. 3, 2016 "Niro" is a five-year-old male Shar Pei mix. He's energetic, neutered, chipped and good with other dogs. To adopt Niro, contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org. For more pet adoptions: — Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman […]

Club News, Dec. 3, 2016 Nevada City Inner Wheel Club In September our Inner Wheel club hosted our district meeting. We host this event about every other year, taking turns with our other nine clubs in our district. We had our district meeting again this year at the Alta Sierra […]

Religion Briefs, Dec. 2, 2016 Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains Join us for Sunday services at 9:45 and 11:30 a.m., with nursery care available. Programs for children and youth at 9:45 a.m. For more information, call 530-274-1675 or visit http://www.uugrassvalley.org. Unity in the Gold Country Please join us this […]

Club News, Nov. 26, 2016 Nevada County Freethinkers Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties […]