All 45 U.S. Presidents set to march down Nevada City’s Broad Street

Impersonators will join Nevada City's Constitution Day Parade Sunday dressed as the 45 presidents and first ladies of the United States.

The Famous Marching Presidents, a group founded in 1988 by Nevada City Vice Mayor David Parker, will celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend.

"It's been a pleasant journey to celebrate our nation's most important document, the Constitution, in a fun way," Parker said.

The nation's 45th president, Donald Trump, will be a new addition to the parade this year.

"I'm sure that alone will make it pretty exciting," Parker said.

Nevada City resident Rick Ewald will play the role of President Trump and will be joined by Grass Valley's Stephanie Siehr, who will portray First Lady Melania Trump.

The 51st annual Constitution Day parade — which begins at 2 p.m. Sunday on Broad Street — has been a local tradition since 1967. Marching bands, floats, antique cars, horses and more will parade through Nevada City's downtown historic district.

Other Constitution Day events will take place in Nevada City throughout the weekend.

Today, a Revolutionary War "living history" will take place at Pioneer Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with a sidewalk sale downtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a free outdoor concert hosted by the Nevada County Concert Band on Pine Street from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's events will begin with a continuation of the "living history" at Pioneer Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a re-enactment of the signing of the U.S. Constitution at Broad and Pine Streets at 1:30 p.m., and a Grand Isle Fire Brigade Concert in front of the National Hotel after the parade. The 49er Rotary Club will host a carnival at 1 p.m. at Deer Creek in downtown Nevada City followed by a duck race at 2:30 p.m.

