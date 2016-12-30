Alexander Rossi’s Indianapolis 500 victory headlines Nevada County’s top stories of 2016 | TheUnion.com

Among all the news stories published on the pages of The Union in 2016, one among all the others stood out.

Just as was the case on Memorial Day at the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500, Alexander Rossi is the clear winner.

Rossi, a Nevada City native, won the Indy 500 the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“I just can’t believe we’ve done this,” Rossi told TV reporters in victory lane.

Hundreds of hometown folks were shouting and sharing that same sentiment of surreal shock through social media later that day, even as they witnessed Rossi wearing the winner’s wreath and gulping from that glass bottle of milk, with the sparkling silver Borg-Warner Trophy shining in the sun, as the backdrop to a victory lane celebration did seem so surreal.

But it was real.

Alexander Rossi is the Indy 500 champion — in his rookie run, no less.

Rossi returned home in September to a hometown hero’s welcome, serving as special guest of the 50th anniversary Constitution Day Parade and attending various weekend events in western Nevada County.

“It’s an exciting time for me, and my whole family — and the community, obviously,” Rossi said. “I want to give back as much as I can to them for all the years they’ve given to me.”

Down goes W: Voters reject county pot cultivation ban

One year ago this month, Nevada County supervisors enacted a ban on outdoor marijuana cultivation.

Five months later, in the June primary, voters rejected the ban by defeating Measure W with nearly 60 percent of the vote going against the measure.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Jonathan Collier, chairman of the Nevada County California Growers Association. “It’s really amazing. This creates the opportunity that we’ve been hoping for.”

Measure W, if passed, would have implemented a voter approved outdoor medical marijuana grow ban and limited indoor grows to 12 plants. It would have restricted growers to qualified patients or their caregivers, and prohibited all commercial marijuana activity.

In the November general election, California legalized recreational marijuana by approving Proposition 64. Nevada County plans to address local cannabis regulations in the new year.

Bark beetle infestation killing local trees

Bark beetles, a grain-sized bug, have been a natural part of the ecosystem in California for eons.

But when trees became overstressed due to drought, it is more difficult to fend off bark beetle attacks.

Millions of trees are dying throughout the Sierra, including in the foothills of western Nevada County, where nearly 50 trees were removed from the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Earlier this month, Nevada City received $200,000 in grants for tree removal, as part of more than $15 million spread across 34 California counties that will be used to remove dead and dying trees and thin fuels that could otherwise exacerbate wildfires.

Grass Valley fire threatens homes, state park

A September wildfire within Grass Valley’s city limits put on display the dangerous combination of drought, bark beetle infestation and homeless camp fires.

Known as the Auburn Fire due to its origins near South Auburn Street, it burned nearly 50 acres and required the evacuation of the park and several residences in the area. All local fire resources responded to fight the fire as well as local and regional air attack units. One local firefighter had to be transported to the hospital for severe smoke inhalation.

David Holm was charged with arson causing great bodily injury. He reportedly told a bystander that he started the blaze. Authorities say it appears the fire began in some woods where Holm camped and might have been caused by a cigarette. He has pleaded not guilty.

Heidi Hall elected District 1 supervisor

In June, Heidi Hall defeated Duane Strawser to win the District 1 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Hall took nearly 56 percent of the vote.

“I’m feeling very excited about this win,” Hall said. “Humbled, thrilled. This was absolutely a team effort.”

Strawser said he was disappointed in the result, but not shocked. He prepared himself for the possible loss when he saw the first results Tuesday night.

“She had a lot of support and the county’s changing demographically,” Strawser said.

The District 1 race pitted Strawser, a sitting Nevada City councilman, against Hall, who in 2014 ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

Hall will be sworn into office in January.