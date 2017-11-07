A ‘shell’ of a home: Single mom considers next steps after losing her Grass Valley home to fire

Shannon Ferrier lost the home she lived in with her three children Saturday morning when her stove malfunctioned and caught fire around 4 a.m., leaving the family of four with just enough time to escape the flames.

Ferrier has no fire insurance, she said, because she couldn't get a company to insure her Grass Valley home in the 11000 Block of Sunrise Lane due to its age.

"My house is very old," she said. "It was an old miner's cabin."

The home Ferrier has owned for over a decade is now "just a shell," she said.

For now, Ferrier and her three children, ages 15, 17 and 18, are staying with friends — "abusing the kindness of others," Ferrier said. She's trying to determine her next steps.

"We have to find out if we can even rebuild," she said, noting that an old septic system, among other factors, could pose challenges to construction.

If she's able to get a green light on construction, Ferrier said, the rebuild process will be "a paycheck-to-paycheck thing."

"I'll be able to buy a beam per paycheck, or something like that," she said.

Ferrier has reached out to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army for resources and support getting back on her feet.

"Without insurance, the help we can get will mean absolutely everything," she said.

A fundraising site — https://www.youcaring.com/shannonferrier-1001510 — has been set up to help the family.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.