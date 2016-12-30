A hundred years ago in Nevada County: December, 1916 | TheUnion.com

A cow on the tracks caused the derailment of a Narrow Gauge engine near the cannery. Who owns the cow — now deceased — is unknown.

The new bathing suits are out but the winter resorts say bare legs will not be permitted.

Douglas Fairbanks appears in a western at the Nevada Theater.

Storms around the 1st gave way to fair weather until rain on the 21st, followed by snow, clearing again around the 28th.

R. W. Locke of Blue Tent passes away.

Ty Cobbe and Tris Speaker will play on the all-star team.

San Juan Ridge pioneer Mary Ransom, 75, was called by death.

PG&E employee Thomas Oliver was overcome by gas while working on a defective main in Nevada City’s plaza.

The movie the Destroyers will play at the Audiotorium — portions were filmed in Nevada County.

Irish Rebels prepare for another revolt — are recruiting money from sympathizers in Boston.

Empire Mine yields $120,000 a month.

Germans accept responsibility for the sinking of the Arabia—was a mistake.

Victoria Cassano of Camptonville married Thomas Devine.

In San Diego, Charles Hatfield, ‘The Rainmaker,’ is suing the city for not paying him $10,000 after he filled city reservoirs with rain as promised.

Grass Valley will buy a 40 HP Studebaker fire truck for $2,175.

Antone Pegi fell 150 feet to his death while working on Spaulding dam.

Ida Perkins of lower Mill Street and her nephew, 8, became lost while berry picking near Forest Springs. Miss Perkins struck Wolf Creek and they followed it to the Looney Place, about two hours after dark, where they were driven home.

The small flock of wild turkeys planted in Penn Valley by Warden O’Connor several years ago now number around 100.

J. J. Hosking, Grass Valley mayor, died following gall stone operation.

The Central Powers negotiate for peace — meanwhile, bloody fighting continues.

James Tyrrell’s auto turned turtle near Forest Springs — no injuries.

The old idea of a tunnel between England and France is being revived—probably will become reality when war ends.

The 7-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hobart Hooker of Alta street died of pneumonia.

The SP may move its icing plant to Reno — will cause Truckerr to lose fruit car icing business.

Boys at Clear Creek School were given a scare when an old man attacked them with a stick. Apparently he was insane.

Germany loses 9,000 men in one day at Verdun.

A ten-foot Pelton wheel at the Delhi mine had some bolts come loose on a bucket, wrecking the wheel.

Billy Sunday is in a fight to make Boston Dry — the city votes soon.

George Springmeyer and Alf Doten walked from Reno to Truckee — 35 miles — in 9 hours and 48 minutes.

Wilson moves for peace — dispatches notes to all belligerents to end war.

Miss Inez Grenfell weds George Hammill.

Charles Wright, a black man, was sentenced to 90 days in Marysville — he stole a red-hot stove from Mick Davis…

Charles Mitchell was terribly injured when he fell 16 feet at the Champion Mine — he may die.

There will be a Christmas concert at the Methodist church.

Eagles are hosting orphans and convert children to Christmas festivities at the Audiotorium.

Film Magnate William Fox proposes building a museum to preserve unique and historical films from the early days of the movies.

Nine inches of snow in Nevada City.

Dr. J. B. Faris drops dead of apoplexy — he was only 32.

Two horses are roaming around Gold Flat, unattended and uncared for.

The Fireman’s ball is at the Armory next Saturday.

J. A. Williams is accidently killed by the ice conveyer unit at Boca.

The city Trustees received a new city insurance policy — some question whether it covers volunteer firemen — City doesn’t wish to include them. City Attorney Armstrong will have to look papers over.

Every able-bodied male citizen between 18 and 45 is libel for service in the national guard in wartime without further act of congress.

Sierra City has a woman barber — suddenly every man in town needs a trim.

Wilson’s peace overture refused by both sides.

An early morning fire at the Freeman hotel at Cisco turned patrons out into the snow.

Samuel Burkman, who claimed to have invented a process to make gasoline substitute costing 10 cents per gallon and then disappeared for several months, reappearing in Fresno. He proposes an association of auto owners to manufacture his gasoline.

Bad weather moves PG&E to lay off men in the Engineering department in Colfax.

Charles Mitchell is injured at the Champion mine — recovering.

A broken rail held up a Narrow Gauge train and it couldn’t leave the local yards — a number of miners didn’t get to work.

One of the city horses died — a big, powerful bay valued at $250.

The Morning UNION’s week-long cooking school opens under Edith Mills at the Odd Fellows — available to local women at no charge.

Trapper Alfed Calbot who lives near Wheatland discovered a cache of jewelry near the old Anderson ranch. Judging from the newspaper it was wrapped with, it was placed there around 1903-1904.