A haunting awaits: Nevada City and Grass Valley haunted walking tours enter 14th year

The white lady of the National Hotel, the ghost of a tricycle-riding child, and the blown up remnants of those who attempted to escape the great fire of 1865 all are depicted in the storytelling prowess of local actor and author Mark Lyon while on his haunted Nevada City walking tour, now in it's 14th year.

Having written stories and books on early California history, a friend suggested giving a tour of the area's famous hauntings.

"I had no idea when I gave my first tour back in 2004, that I would still be offering them so many years later," Lyon said.

"I was amazed," Lyon said, "by the number of first-hand accounts I was quickly able to collect for both Nevada City and Grass Valley and the volume of these accounts has grown so large that I am only able to relate a fraction of them on either of my tours."

The Nevada City walking tour lasts about 1.5 hours and depicts stories of hauntings from the National Hotel all the way up Broad Street to the Nevada Theater.

"The National Hotel is very haunted," Lyon could be heard saying about the historic hotel and practically every other building on Broad Street.

Recommended Stories For You

Each story has a background and Lyon's extensive knowledge of the area helps to add color to the history walk, depicting tales of Lola Montez' Spider Dance and much more.