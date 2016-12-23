‘A Feebleminded Dictator’ debuts at 2017 Nugget Fringe Theater Festival | TheUnion.com

Tickets: at the door and online at http://www.nuggetfringe.com (click on “Buy Tickets”).

Grey Gardens meets Looney Tunes in “A Feebleminded Dictator,” an absurdist fall brought to life with shadow play, outlandish physical comedy and enchantingly grotesque characters.

“A Feebleminded Dictator” runs 50 minutes and is suitable for ages 12 and older.

In a haunting world of shadows and make-believe, watch three enchantingly grotesque characters struggle with vanity, power and who makes the rules.

Created by Dell’Arte International graduates Erin Johnston, Brittny Rebhuhn and Kate Tobie, this play is presented as part of the 10-day Nugget Fringe Theater Festival.

Celebrating its third anniversary, the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival brings fresh and exciting theater to audiences in the beautiful Gold Country. This year, the festival brings 35 shows to downtown Grass Valley.

Often over-the-top and under-the-radar of traditional theater, “The Fringe’s” motto is “Theater Unleashed.”

Most performances run around an hour, and Fringe fans have fun trooping from venue to venue, seeing as many shows as they can in one day. All shows are within walking distance of restaurants, parking, hotels and each other.

The Nugget Fringe Theater Festival runs Jan. 19-29 in various venues in Grass Valley. For complete listings of venues, shows, and times go to http://www.nuggetfringe.com. Online sales are available on the website.