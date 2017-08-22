2017 Placer County point-in-time homeless count results released

The Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras, the lead agency in the region's Homeless Continuum of Care, has released final results from the 2017 point-in-time homeless count conducted in Placer County.

A total of 663 homeless individuals were counted across the county, from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe. The count surveyed both unsheltered and sheltered individuals and was conducted by volunteers and county staff on Jan. 23.

"Overall, when you look at the trends over several years, our homeless population has remained fairly consistent in relation to the population at large," said Leslie Brewer, board president of the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras as well as Director of Advocacy and Services for Placer Independent Resource Services.

Since 2007, Placer County's total population has grown by more than 50,000 and the homeless population has stayed between 134 and 176 homeless people per 100,000 residents, based on census figures.

This is significantly lower than the state average (302 homeless per 100,000 residents as of 2016). Larger urban areas see even higher rates, such as San Francisco (795 homeless per 100,000).

Point-in-time counts are not a comprehensive measure of an area's homeless population, but rather snapshots from a single day that can be used to approximate broad trends. Typically, they are viewed as undercounts for a community's yearly overall homeless population because many people may move in and out of homelessness throughout the year.

According to the 2017 count, 16.6 percent of homeless individuals for whom detailed information was collected were considered chronically homeless. 38.6 percent had a serious mental illness, 40.6 had a substance use disorder and 27.1 percent were survivors of domestic violence.