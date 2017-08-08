Zen and the Art of Dying: A Film Screening and Discussion at the Open Book | TheUnion.com

Join the Full Circle Living & Dying Collective for a screening of Zen and the Art of Dying (2015) on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Open Book in Grass Valley with a discussion to follow.

From the film-maker: "From her origins as a young mother in the UK, to her present day identity as a lesbian, activist, and self-described "deathwalker" in the idyllic seaside town of Byron Bay, Australia, Zenith (Zen) Virago's personal and professional experiences quietly challenge our core assumptions about life, and dissolve our fears around death.

The most sought-after marriage celebrant in an increasingly commercialized wedding destination town, Zenith is also co-founder of the Australian Natural Death Care Centre, an organization that provides end-of-life decision planning and DIY funeral alternatives to residents of Australia's North Coast.

Zenith's work models a growing international Natural Death Care movement that is gaining momentum as Baby Boomers begin to retire and are demanding more personalized, empowered, and meaningful choices around end-of-life matters, just as they did with the natural childbirth movement.

Her example, and the willingness of Byron Shire's citizens to join her cause, invite each of us to reexamine and reclaim a more active role in how we live, love, and die."

A note from The Open Book: we are in the process of purchasing a new projector for our film screenings, and will be asking our filmic and fun community for help with this budget item, in a GoFundMe campaign. Stay tuned to our Facebook page and theopenbookgv.com for details. For every $20 in donation funds, givers will receive one ticket to the upcoming film of their choice at The Open Book. The Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County screens documentaries on the fourth Friday of each month in our space; we're initiating the HerStory film series this fall; and we plan to screen other fun films at night in our intimate high-quality-audio-driven space over the ensuing weeks.

Refreshment from Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters will be available during the event.

$5-10 is the suggested donation rate, but no one will be turned away.