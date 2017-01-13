New Yuba Lit Book Club launches with ‘Sirens’ | TheUnion.com

The first-ever Yuba Lit Book Club is launching with the selection of Joshua Mohr’s new memoir, Sirens.

Yuba Lit host and producer Rachel Howard said interested participants can receive a 25 percent discount on the book, which will be released Jan. 17. After that, the book club will discuss Sirens at the first meeting, 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23, at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley. Admission to the first book club discussion is $10.

“Yuba Lit readers who place their order with me can buy Sirens for 25 percent off list price, for just $11.99,” said Howard, a memoirist in her own right (Lost Night: A Daughter’s Search for the Truth of Her Father’s Murder). “If you sign up for the book club by Jan. 25, you’ll receive your copy of Sirens by Feb. 5.”

Mohr is also scheduled to be a Yuba Lit reader at the regular community reading event on March 2.

Sirens, according to Howard, is “an emotionally raw yet artfully written memoir on the power of love and parental responsibility to steer us clear of self-annihilation,” she said. “Do note: Josh’s book does contain frank scenes of drug use and sex, so if depictions of these push your buttons, this book club selection is not for you.”

Kirkus Reviews calls Sirens “An entirely candid, compelling memoir of addiction and the long, fraught road of recovery.” It’s also a beautiful portrait of the transforming power of fatherhood, according to a press release.

If interested in purchasing the discounted book, email Howard at rachel.howard@gmail.com.