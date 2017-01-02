‘Your Year of Living Soulfully’ taking signups in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Maxima Kahn and Dr. Don Williams are leading a two-day workshop this coming weekend to help you gather the harvest of 2016 and create a clear vision for a soulful new year.

“Your Year of Living Soulfully” will be held 1– 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Inner Path, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City.

In this two-day retreat, participants will have time to reflect, replenish and gather clear, heart-connected vision to guide their lives in the coming year. Together, the group will celebrate and honor the gifts and challenges of the past year, making space for the new to blossom in their lives. Through guided meditations, creative play, ritual and inquiry, participants will connect to their heart’s dreams and desires and create a soul-centered map to guide them with inspiration, clarity and vision for the coming year.

“It’s important at the end of the year, at this darkest time of year, to take time to slow down, go inward and reflect on the past year, glean its blessings and make peace with all that transpired, in order to clear a space to move forward in our lives in a good way,” Kahn said. “Then, we guide participants to tune into what I call the deep dreaming of the year, to discover what their hearts and souls and life itself are calling forth for them now.

“They will uncover their own heart-centered vision and plant the seeds of intention, so that they can live a beautiful, fulfilling new year,” she said. “Instead of drifting through another year, or setting goals you don’t achieve and then feel bad about, or pushing yourself to accomplish things that may not be aligned with your heart, we invite you to join us for ‘Your Year of Living Soulfully.’”

Registration closes at noon on Wednesday. Cost is $133. To find out more and register, visit http://www.brilliantplayground.com/soulfulyear.

For more information, contact Maxima at max@brilliantplayground.com or call at (530) 263-9780.