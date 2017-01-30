Yoga special offered for February | TheUnion.com

Full Life Yoga Studio will offer unlimited yoga classes for $45 during the month of February.

The studio is located at 204 Providence Mine Road, Ste. 112, Nevada City, across from the fire station, in Providence Mine Business Plaza.

The studio offers a variety of yoga classes, ranging from beginner-level to advanced, and welcomes new students to try all classes.

Full Life Yoga Studio classes emphasize body awareness and wellness, supporting those who have limitations from injury and those who want to keep their body healthy for years to come.

Lindy Sexton and Wendy Beesley, the teachers who are offering their classes for the special, are dedicated to bringing students into better awareness with their own bodies.

Sexton specializes in stability and strength, which are great for athletes and older adults, but also for those who want general “maintenance” for their body and stress relief.

Beesley’s classes encourage students to develop a self-practice by building a base around alignment and stability.

Both teachers offer their classes as “drop-ins” and passes are available. New students are encouraged to come 15 minutes before class.

The February Unlimited Yoga Special is an opportunity for those interested in practicing yoga, but aren’t sure which class to go to.

Visit http://www.fulllifeyogastudio.com for more information on classes, including times and days.

For questions, please contact Lindy Sexton at lindymsexton@gmail.com or 507-272-1495.