Writing tourney winners announced | TheUnion.com

Writing tourney winners announced
January 25, 2017
Forty seventh and eighth grade students from 12 local public, private, and, charter schools competed in the countywide Writing Tournament.
The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office coordinated the annual event, which was sponsored by The Book Seller, Williams Stationery, and Miners Foundry Cultural Center. The tournament was held earlier this month in the Stone Hall at Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City.
The students were judged on three styles of writing:
— Expository Writing: Guest speaker Jon Byerrum, former superintendent of Grass Valley School District, spoke for 30 minutes regarding his Rotary trip to Nepal after the Earthquake of 2015. Following his speech, the students were given time to write a paper about the presentation.
— Creative Writing: The students wrote compositions based on the prompt, “No Technology, A week in my life unplugged”
— Letter Writing: Students were asked to write a letter to their school principal expressing their views about mandatory school uniforms.
Winners include:
Sweepstakes for highest collective score from 3 written assignments:
7th Grade: Noah Prescott – Nevada City School of the Arts
8th Grade: Lucy Lee Jens – Seven Hills School
7th Grade winners by category:
Expository Writing:
First: Noah Prescott – Nevada City School of the Arts
Second: Maya Thrasher – Magnolia School
Third: Ana Sagebiel – Forest Charter School
Fourth Place tie:
— Garrett Arcand – Chicago Park School
— Allyson Davis- Union Hill Middle School
Fifth Place tie:
— Molly Fowler – Clear Creek School
— Ana Hamilton- Magnolia School
Creative Writing:
First: Allyson Davis- Union Hill Middle School
Second: Noah Prescott – Nevada City School of the Arts
Third: Etta Stewart – Yuba River Charter School
Fourth: Maya Thrasher – Magnolia School
Fifth Place tie:
— Jackson Witt – Seven Hills School
— Ana Hamilton- Magnolia School
Letter Writing:
First: Noah Prescott – Nevada City School of the Arts
Second: Megan Garren- Pleasant Valley School
Third: Ana Hamilton- Magnolia School
Fourth: Ana Sagebiel – Forest Charter School
Fifth Place tie:
— Jackson Witt – Seven Hills School
— Arden Franks- Mt. Saint Mary’s
8th Grade winners by category:
Expository Writing:
First: Emma Sheffo- Twin Ridges Home Study
Second: Lucy Lee Jens – Seven Hills School
Third: Katia Griffen – Mount St. Mary’s
Fourth Place tie:
— Sarah Day – Pleasant Valley School
— Olivia Dougherty- Union Hill Middle School
Fifth Place tie:
— Nikolena Coonen – Chicago Park School
— Avrianna Metz-Thompson- Magnolia School
Creative Writing:
First: Gabrielle Martin- Union Hill Middle School
Second: Sarah Day – Pleasant Valley School
Third: Giana Rose – Forest Charter School
Fourth: Emma Sheffo – Twin Ridges Home Study
Fifth: Amina Federspiel-Otelea- Nevada City School of the Arts
Letter Writing:
First Place tie:
— Evelyn Grandfield – Seven Hills School
— Lucy Lee Jens- Seven Hills School
Second: Amina Federspiel-Otelea – Nevada City School of the Arts
Third Place tie:
— Sarah Day – Pleasant Valley School
— Madison Meilinger- Magnolia School
Fourth: Giana Rose – Forest Charter School
Fifth: Sydney Franks – Mt. Saint Mary’s