Writing tourney winners announced | TheUnion.com

Forty seventh and eighth grade students from 12 local public, private, and, charter schools competed in the countywide Writing Tournament.

The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office coordinated the annual event, which was sponsored by The Book Seller, Williams Stationery, and Miners Foundry Cultural Center. The tournament was held earlier this month in the Stone Hall at Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City.

The students were judged on three styles of writing:

— Expository Writing: Guest speaker Jon Byerrum, former superintendent of Grass Valley School District, spoke for 30 minutes regarding his Rotary trip to Nepal after the Earthquake of 2015. Following his speech, the students were given time to write a paper about the presentation.

— Creative Writing: The students wrote compositions based on the prompt, “No Technology, A week in my life unplugged”

— Letter Writing: Students were asked to write a letter to their school principal expressing their views about mandatory school uniforms.

Winners include:

Sweepstakes for highest collective score from 3 written assignments:

7th Grade: Noah Prescott – Nevada City School of the Arts

8th Grade: Lucy Lee Jens – Seven Hills School

7th Grade winners by category:

Expository Writing:

First: Noah Prescott – Nevada City School of the Arts

Second: Maya Thrasher – Magnolia School

Third: Ana Sagebiel – Forest Charter School

Fourth Place tie:

— Garrett Arcand – Chicago Park School

— Allyson Davis- Union Hill Middle School

Fifth Place tie:

— Molly Fowler – Clear Creek School

— Ana Hamilton- Magnolia School

Creative Writing:

First: Allyson Davis- Union Hill Middle School

Second: Noah Prescott – Nevada City School of the Arts

Third: Etta Stewart – Yuba River Charter School

Fourth: Maya Thrasher – Magnolia School

Fifth Place tie:

— Jackson Witt – Seven Hills School

— Ana Hamilton- Magnolia School

Letter Writing:

First: Noah Prescott – Nevada City School of the Arts

Second: Megan Garren- Pleasant Valley School

Third: Ana Hamilton- Magnolia School

Fourth: Ana Sagebiel – Forest Charter School

Fifth Place tie:

— Jackson Witt – Seven Hills School

— Arden Franks- Mt. Saint Mary’s

8th Grade winners by category:

Expository Writing:

First: Emma Sheffo- Twin Ridges Home Study

Second: Lucy Lee Jens – Seven Hills School

Third: Katia Griffen – Mount St. Mary’s

Fourth Place tie:

— Sarah Day – Pleasant Valley School

— Olivia Dougherty- Union Hill Middle School

Fifth Place tie:

— Nikolena Coonen – Chicago Park School

— Avrianna Metz-Thompson- Magnolia School

Creative Writing:

First: Gabrielle Martin- Union Hill Middle School

Second: Sarah Day – Pleasant Valley School

Third: Giana Rose – Forest Charter School

Fourth: Emma Sheffo – Twin Ridges Home Study

Fifth: Amina Federspiel-Otelea- Nevada City School of the Arts

Letter Writing:

First Place tie:

— Evelyn Grandfield – Seven Hills School

— Lucy Lee Jens- Seven Hills School

Second: Amina Federspiel-Otelea – Nevada City School of the Arts

Third Place tie:

— Sarah Day – Pleasant Valley School

— Madison Meilinger- Magnolia School

Fourth: Giana Rose – Forest Charter School

Fifth: Sydney Franks – Mt. Saint Mary’s