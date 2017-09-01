Women’s Writing Salon at the Open Book

Come enjoy a cool afternoon of author readings and signings, wine, and live flute music at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3rd, at the Open Book in Grass Valley. Women's Writing Salon co-producers Julie Valin and Joan Keyes present featured writers Kirsten Casey, Gail Entrekin, Patricia Dove Miller, and Angela Sells. Producers are suggesting donations of $5–10, but no one will be turned away.

Kirsten Casey, a California Poet in the Schools, earned her masters degree in creative writing at San Francisco State University. She has lived in Nevada County for close to 20 years. Casey's poetry is inspired by the oddities of everyday life, the disenfranchised, and the curiosities of the human body. Her first full-length volume of poetry, "Ex Vivo: Out of the Living Body," was published by Hip Pocket Press.

"Ex Vivo is a crazy quilt of a poetry book. [Its] binding thread is language itself, which functions not only as an instrument of communication, but as character, as place, as metaphor, as song." — Cheryl Dumesnil, author of In Praise of Falling

Gail Entrekin has taught English and creative writing in California community colleges for 25 years. Her poetry collections include "The Art of Healing" (2016); "Rearrangement of the Invisible" (2012); "Change (Will Do You Good)" (2005); "You Notice the Body" (1998); and "John Danced" (1988).

She is co-publisher and poetry editor of Hip Pocket Press, where she served as editor of the 2002 anthology "Sierra Songs & Descants: Poetry & Prose of the Sierra" and the 2007 anthology, "Yuba Flows."

""Change (Will Do You Good)' rocks on the salt sea of a woman's life, buoyed by Entrekin's deft images and clean lines. Everything's awash in joy and sorrow, delivered […] by a writer whose wisdom is earned and language is truly beautiful." — Molly Fisk, Poet Laureate

Patricia Dove Miller has been leading creative writing classes in Nevada County for the past seven years. Her work has appeared in "Tidepools," "Fallbrook Haiku Society Anthology," and "Into the Deep End." Her memoir, "Bamboo Secrets: One Woman's Quest Through the Shadows of Japan," has been recognized as one of the Top Five Finalists in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards for 2017.

"[Bamboo Secrets] is a transcendent exploration of the fascinating people, culture, and landscape of Japan." —Pallas Gates McCorquodale, Foreword Reviews

Dr. Angela Sells teaches women's studies and mythic literature at Sierra College and Meridian University. Her book, "Sabina Spielrein: The Woman and the Myth," was published this year by SUNY Press. She is co-manager of The Open Book, and co-founder of the Open Book Press. She was recently chosen to be writer-in-residence at Hypatia-in-the-Woods in Washington.

"This book is a major, perhaps a definitive, contribution to the literature. […] The book's greatest strength is its power to enlighten and inform and in so doing, to arouse indignation and amazement at Spielrein's brilliance and tenacity." — Phyllis Chesler, author of "Women and Madness."

For more information, please visit womenswritingsalon.tumblr.com

Refreshment from Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters will be available during the event.