Women’s group classes start next week | TheUnion.com

Suzie Daggett, a local author, will lead a third series of monthly women’s groups starting next week to investigate the question of “Who Am I?”

An evening class starts from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17; a day class starts from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 18.

Daggett said the classes will offer a different topic each month. Those topics include:

Dealing with life’s challenges;

Changes like retirement, illness, empty nesting, job changes, family issues, elder or young care;

How does my life story affect me and can I change it;

What do I really need and want in this life;

How can I claim and live with my inner power;

What happens when I live from my heart and soul.

The cost per month is $15 prepaid. There are only a few spots remaining for these classes.

Details can be found at: http://www.suziedaggett.com/#!events/cdtm or contact Daggett at 530-913-9592, or at http://www.suziedaggett.com.