Wine with a view

WHERE: New Avanguardia Tasting Room at 163 Mill St., Grass Valley.

WHAT: Avangaurdia Wine opens a new tasting room with Jim Bair Photography

Avanguardia Wines will celebrate their new Tasting Room in downtown Grass Valley, at 163 Mill St., during a special after-hours evening event with Jim Bair on Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At the opening, meet the owners and winemakers, Rob and Marilyn Chrisman.

Avanguardia is a local Nevada County estate grown vintner with many awards from regional judging competitions.

Most recently the Corvina, dry light red earned a double gold at the 2017 CA. State Fair, and also won a "Best of Class of Region" with 98 points.

The Premiato dry full bodied red scored a double gold at the 2017 El Dorado County Fair, and the Cristallo, dry white earned a silver medal at the San Francisco Chronicle competition for 2017.

All Avanguardia wines are grown with sustainable vineyard practices and produced in small batches in the European tradition with a balance of acidity, tannins, and alcohol.

Avanguardia grows 20 varieties of grapes with a focus on proprietary blends crafted from two to six different grape varieties.

In addition they produce four varietals and one sparkling wine which recently took a double gold medal at the 2017 El Dorado County Fair.

A new display of Award-winning scenics by local photographer and world traveler Jim Bair will be highlighted with images ranging from France to Hawaii to Bryce Canyon.

Bair, a photographer for over 40 years, says that "artistic scenes from around the world are a perfect complement to fine wine."

Bair's photography was inspired in the 1970s by his travel experiences.

While studying with internationally renown photographers, he won his first award for "A Small Town in France" in California state-wide competition.

"Going digital" in 2013, enabled a winning streak, including second and third place awards at the California State Fair, first, second and third places at the Nevada County Fair, honorable mentions from the Photographic Society of America in international competition, juried acceptance in the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, and more.

His passion for photography has resulted in several photography shows and serving for two years as vice president of the 135-member Nevada County Camera Club.

Before retiring to Nevada County, his career included serving on the team at Stanford that invented the computer mouse, developed the graphic user interface and hyperlinks, and implemented the first email system.

Pioneering research led to senior management positions at HP and Xerox, and co-founding software startups.

The opening will feature two complimentary wine tastings and edibles, with Bair present to discuss his work and photographs available for purchase.

After the special evening opening, the show will continue during regular tasting room hours, Wednesday, Thursday and Sundays noon to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturdays noon to 6 p.m.