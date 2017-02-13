Western Sierra to open new health clinic in Penn Valley | TheUnion.com

Western Sierra Medical Clinic will open its first health center in Penn Valley on Feb. 21.

The new health center, located in the center of the community at Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road, will offer outpatient medical and dental services. The health center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Western Sierra recently completed a renovation of the 3,650-square-foot building at 10544 Spenceville Road, across the street from the Penn Valley Fire Station and near restaurants, shopping and a hardware store.

The health center will provide medical and dental services for the 1,500 Penn Valley-area residents who already receive care at Western Sierra’s primary health center in Grass Valley, about 10 miles away, and be available to serve about 10,000 area residents.

“We’re excited to fulfill our long-term plan to bring health care to Penn Valley,” said Western Sierra CEO Scott McFarland. “The health center allows us to provide many of the community’s health care needs closer to home, a critical issue since many of our patients in Penn Valley are seniors.”

The health center is several miles from Lake Wildwood, a senior community in Penn Valley. Several other senior communities are within walking distance of the health center. Western Sierra also specializes in pediatric dentistry.

“The health center is in the heart of the community, and we want to be the choice for Penn Valley residents who are looking for quality care,” said Dr. Heather Lucas-Ross, Chief Medical Officer of Western Sierra. “The health center will open with medical and dental, but we are always assessing needs and exploring how to expand services in the future.”

Western Sierra emphasizes preventive care and educational programs that help empower patients to make better and more informed health decisions.

The Penn Valley health center is the fifth for Western Sierra, and its third in Nevada County. Western Sierra has a health center in Downieville and recently opened facilities in Auburn. A Kings Beach (Tahoe) health center is expected to open during the next few months.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of Nevada County Supervisor Hank Weston who has worked tirelessly to make sure the health center became a reality,” McFarland said.

Supervisor Weston said the new health center will help meet the need for health care in the community.

“Health care is vital to the well-being of the community,” Weston said. “Many people, especially seniors, don’t have transportation and have a difficult time getting to their medical and dental appointments. We appreciate and welcome our new partners, Western Sierra Medical Clinic.”