Western Sierra opens 2nd Auburn medical clinic | TheUnion.com

Western Sierra Medical Clinic has opened a second and much larger health center in Auburn.

The new health center at 3111 Professional Drive — behind Home Depot and just south of Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital — will initially offer primary care services, including pediatrics and women’s health. Behavioral health will likely soon be added at the 7,500-square-foot health center.

“We are continuously looking at how we can expand and improve health care,” said Dr. Heather Lucas-Ross, Chief Medical Officer of Western Sierra. “Additional services are part of the plan.”

Western Sierra, a nonprofit community health center, has about 1,000 patients from the Auburn community receiving care at its Grass Valley site in 2015. “We are always evaluating the needs of our patients and ways to keep care locally, as well as provide more specialty care,” said Western Sierra CEO Scott McFarland. “We are dedicated to working with our community partners and making health care easier for Auburn residents, from closer-to-home health centers to the services we provide.”

Dental services and a medication-assisted treatment program for those dealing with substance abuse are also possible additions at the Professional Drive health center.

In order to meet the health care needs of the fast-growing community, Western Sierra has established a patient transfer agreement with Sutter Auburn Faith, and is working closely with Placer County Department of Health and Human Services and many other health-related organizations in the region.

Western Sierra opened a 2,300-square-foot health center in early October on Locksley Lane in Auburn, about two miles from the Professional Drive location. Both health centers will continue to operate and share some staff.

The Professional Drive site will be open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Locksley is open Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.