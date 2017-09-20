Western Music Fest and free musical entertainment

Happening for four days at the Fairgrounds during the Draft Horse Classic, Sept. 21–24, is the Harvest Fair at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.

The Harvest Fair features everything from an art show to special exhibits, musical entertainment, a Western Trade Show with vendors selling wares, delicious food, horseshoeing demonstrations, and tours of the barns to meet the draft horses.

Although there is a charge for the draft horse performances in the arena, admission to the Harvest Fair is free so all can enjoy the many activities at the Fairgrounds.

During the Harvest Fair, you can also enjoy the Western Music Fest with ongoing musical entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Friday evening from 4:30-6 p.m., don't miss James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash; and on Saturday from 4-6 p.m., Left of Centre and the Country Artists Tribute to Jason Aldean takes the stage.

All music at the Western Music Fest is free, so stop by the Fairgrounds, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy the music at the Pine Tree Stage. You can even catch a draft horse performance after each concert.

For the Western Music Fest schedule, visit NevadaCountyFair.com.

Tickets to the Draft Horse performances are on sale now. You can choose from six different performances or purchase a season ticket for all six.

This year's Draft Horse Classic is Sept. 21–24 at the tree-covered Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.

For draft horse tickets or more information regarding the free Harvest Fair, call 530-273-6217 or visit NevadaCountyFair.com.