Wedding Fair runs Jan. 22 at Nevada County Fairgrounds | TheUnion.com

The Grass Valley Wedding Fair will be noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

This is a free community event and everyone is welcome.

A few highlights for this year’s Wedding Fair are:

— All vendors offering show discounts.

— Swag bags for all brides.

— Styled booths & vintage rentals.

— Light bites & sparkling beverages and bridal toss giveaways every hour.

— The Etsy Store, Joy Wedding Collection will have several booths of wedding décor and vintage rentals .

Event DJ/emcee is Greg Whatley, owner of Mountain Event Productions. Also there will be live music by Lisa Stine on harp and Daniel Zuckerman on violin.

For information, contact Donna Nice Hoekstra, 530-802-3023, or visit http://www.JoyofLifeEvents.com

Participating vendors: Joy of Life Events ~ Wedding & Event Design, Melanie Soleil Photography, Mountain Event Productions , Antonio’s Custom Catering, The Foothills Event Center, Special Arrangements Events, Grass Valley Courtyard Suites & Event Center, Z Cabernet Duo, Savvy Kay Photography, Foothill Florist, Music Express DJ, Emily’s Catering & Cakes, Willow Creek Events, Classic Photo Booth Rentals, Harmony Ridge Lodge, Lighthouse Installation, North Star House, She Said Yes DJ Service, Demartini Wedding Restrooms, Carlson Craft Invitations, Anything’s Possible Events & More, Athena Kalindi Photography, Auburn Valley Golf Club, I Do’s by Deb, SRC Party Rentals, Nevada County Fairgrounds, Lisa Stine Harp & Friends, Tobin Photography, Camelot Party Rentals, Joy Wedding Collection, Rough & Ready Vineyards, Christopher Armstrong Photography, Alta Sierra Country Club, Aroma Catering, Bel Capelli Salon and Spa/Christy Kinnard, A Family Affair Catering, Mimi’s Makeup, Melo D Productions, The Sierra Sky Ranch & The Narrow Gauge Inn, The Cinderella Project, Scentsy Candles, Randy Jackson Photography, The Stonehouse, The Gold Miners Inn-Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Good Times Photo Booth Rentals