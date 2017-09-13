WANTED: Your Extra CDs, LPs

So you're doing a little late summer housecleaning, staying indoors or somewhere to fool the heat, and there's these boxes you forgot about.

You know, CDs, LPs, those things your younger ones maybe don't know even exist.

Well, what better use of them than to donate your, um, stash to KVMR 89.5 FM and clear some space in your place?

The non-profit Nevada City community radio station will be holding a music sale — now tentatively slated for late October — and all this month (through Sept. 29) they're looking for quality contributions.

"It's a once-a-year chance to let our community help us grow our own music library," says KVMR Music Director Sean Dooley-Miller. "One, it helps us raise funds for us to buy new and rare additions to it and, two, simply add some of the outstanding donations to our library."

But you've already got the top 40,000 CDs?

"Well, since KVMR started in 1978, there's a lot of music that we don't have covered, groups that were big in the '60s and early '70s and disappeared before our station was here," said Dooley-Miller. "Part of the mission of the radio station is being a musical archive, a macroscope of sorts of where music has been and where it will go."

And the station is looking to "add music that's shaped our community into our library for years to come," said Dooley-Miller. "Like, say, Utah Phillips recordings, (News Director) Paul Emery's old bands, (broadcaster) Jimmi Accardi's Laughing Dogs … lost gems and local legends."

Okay, enough philosophy. Now some specifics:

You can only drop off contributions weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.,through Sept. 29 only, unless you make special arrangements with Dooley-Miller (music@kvmr.org).

Please bring only CDs and LPs in quality, saleable condition.

No classical music; the station's got plenty on hand for sale.

KVMR can provide tax deduction certificates for donations to the sale.

Special arrangements for off-hour or weekend dropoffs are available via email at music@kvmr.org.

And they've already got Donny Osmond with long hair already covered.

The Last Pint

They're always coming up with something new for the annual KVMR Celtic Festival & Marketplace.

And this year, there's The Last Pint.

No, they're not running out of beer or anything.

"It's a supergroup of headlining artists," says Festival Producer John Taber. "At least eight of our headliners will close the show on Sunday, Oct. 1, with a first-time ever collaboration."

At last count, Aryeh Frankfurter, Colleen Raney, Eamon McElholm, John Weed, Johnny B. Connolly, Lisa Lynne, Ryan Davidson and Stuart Mason will be sharing the stage and promise a grand finale "that will surely melt some faces," according to the festival's Peter Wilson.

That would include members of Story Road, Two Worlds One, McElholm and Connolly, plus former members of Solas and Molly's Revenge, among others.

"Celtic musical tradition lends itself to blending and pushing the boundaries of music," said Wilson. "The results can be magical and much more than the sum of the parts."

Backstage at festivals, late night at music camps, over a pint in a pub, in airports and living rooms, musicians' paths cross and music gets made in an informal way — sharing a tune.

"That's particularly true in Celtic music," Wilson said. "Pleasure is taken by digging into the common repertoire and learning what's new."

Tunes come with stories that put them in perspective and place them in the tradition — new and old.

From the sharing come friendships, bands, recordings and inspiration.

"These players have all spent time together in casual settings pushing those boundaries and finding a, well, the common thread," Wilson said. "The Last Pint is sure to cover new ground and show what great players and an enthusiastic crowd can make of an early fall evening."

"Now that strikes me as a good idea," he said, himself a folk musician as well.

The first ever "The Last Pint" collaboration is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, on the Main Stage.

Tickets for the 21st annual KVMR Celtic Festival are available online at kvmrcelticfestival.org and at KVMR's business office, weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 120 Bridge Street at Spring Street, downtown Nevada City, with a charge-by-phone number 530-265-9073.

The next KVMRxers

The next training class for KVMRx — the younger, experimental stream featuring millennial music and volunteer broadcasters — takes place in Laura's Room at KVMR on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23. The stream-only music service has immediate openings for airplay and tutoring. Information available at music@kvmr.org.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org. Complete KVMR schedule available at the station's website, http://www.kvmr.org.