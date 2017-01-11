‘United We Stand: Writers Respond to Trump’ set for Jan. 20 | TheUnion.com

Poet Indigo Moor, novelist Sands Hall and environmental writer Jordan Fisher Smith are the featured speakers at next week’s Yuba Lit community reading event in Grass Valley.

The gathering, set for 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive, carries the theme: “United We Stand: Writers Respond to Trump.” It takes place the same day as President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Admission is a $5-$10 sliding scale, of which 50 percent will benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In addition to the three acclaimed readers, poet and nonfiction writer Angela Sells and Open Book proprietor Will Dane will offer a short dialogue.

The evening will also feature flash-readings from audience members whose work responds to the prompt, “After the election.” Any audience member who brings a poem or a page he or she feels responds to that topic will be given a raffle ticket; 10 readers will be drawn from the raffle, and will be given the mike to read their work.

“Literary writers serve a crucial role in turbulent times, dedicating their work to truth and understanding,” said Yuba Lit producer and host Rachel Howard. “As the new President takes office, Yuba Lit is proud to present a special reading with three esteemed authors whose work searches for truth and investigates values threatened by the Trump presidency: diversity, gender equality, care for the environment, religious freedom and respect for all.”

About the readers:

— Hall is a writer, theatre artist, professor and musician. Her work includes the novel, Catching Heaven (Ballantine); a book of writing essays and exercises, Tools of the Writers Craft; the plays “Fair Use” and “Little Women” (an adaptation of the Alcott novel); essays and short stories; and a CD of her original songs, “Rustler’s Moon.” She works with the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley, for the Iowa Summer Writing Festival, and spends each fall in Lancaster, PA, teaching English and creative writing at Franklin & Marshall College.

— Moor, of Sacramento, won the Cave Canem prize for his second book of poetry, Through the Stonecutter’s Window. U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey has said of Moor’s first poetry collection, Tap-Root, “These are poems that tremble and ache with urgency as Moor longs for, returns to, leaves behind, and elegizes his South — a landscape of hardship, beauty, work, and the sweet music forged out of survival.” Three of his short plays, “Harvest,” “Shuffling,” and “The Red and Yellow Quartet” debuted at the 60 Million Plus Theatre’s Spring Playwright’s festival. His stageplay, “Live! at the Excelsior,” was a finalist for the Images Theatre Playwright Award and is being made into a feature film. Moor won the Indiana University Prize for Emerging Writers, and formerly served as Vice President of the Sacramento Poetry Center. He is currently at work on his third collection, In the Room of Thirsts & Hungers.

— Smith, a former park and wilderness ranger and current Nevada City resident, is the author of Engineering Eden: The True Story of a Violent Death, a Trial, and the Fight Over Controlling Nature, which was recently long-listed for the prestigious PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award. Booklist describes Smith as “a galvanizing storyteller fluent in the conflict between environmental science and politics.” His first book, Nature Noir, was a San Francisco Chronicle Best Books of 2005 pick, and an Audubon Magazine Editor’s Choice. Smith’s magazine work has appeared in TIME.com, Men’s Journal, Aeon, Discover, and elsewhere, and been nominated for awards from the American Society of Magazine Editors and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

At the Jan. 20 event, Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters will offer coffee, tea, and fresh food for sale. Yuba Lit will serve local wine from Nevada City Winery and Szabo Winery at intermission.

For more information, visit http://www.yubalit.org or https://www.facebook.com/yubalit.