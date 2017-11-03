Ukrainian folklore and theatre at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

WHERE: The Center for the Arts

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

From Kiev, Ukraine, "ethnic chaos" band and California WorldFest favorites, DakhaBrakha, bring their unexpected world music to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The name DakhaBrakha is original and authentic at the same time. It means "give/take" in the old Ukrainian language.

DakhaBrakha was created in 2004 at the Kyiv Center of Contemporary Art by the avant-garde theatre director — Vladyslav Troitskyi. Theatre work has left its mark on the band performances — their shows have never been staged without the scenic effects.

Having experimented with Ukrainian folk music, the band has added rhythms of the surrounding world into their music, thus creating bright, unique and unforgettable image of DakhaBrakha.

It will help to open up the potential of Ukrainian melodies and to bring it to the hearts and consciousness of the younger generation in Ukraine and the rest of the world as well.

"The group mixes everything from punk-pop to traditional Ukrainian songs in cool yet beguiling textures, often with the close harmonies usually associated with Balkan music. But it's really the live shows that take DakhaBrakha beyond mere curiosity to utter brilliance." — NPR.

Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, Russian and Australian traditional instrumentation, the quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.

At the crossroads of Ukrainian folklore and theatre their musical spectrum is intimate then riotous, plumbing the depths of contemporary roots and rhythms, inspiring cultural and artistic liberation.

DakhaBrakha has played concerts and performances and has taken part in numerous international festivals all around the world.

In March 2010 DakhaBrakha won one of the prestigious Grand Prix prize named after S.Kuriokhin in the sphere of contemporary art.