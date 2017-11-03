Ukrainian folklore and theatre at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley
November 3, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents
WHAT: DakhaBrakha
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.
WHERE: The Center for the Arts
314 W Main Street, Grass Valley.
TICKETS: Member Seated: $34, General public Seated: $37
Standing Room Only Member: $24, Standing Room Only General public: $27
The Center Box Office — 530-274-8384 ext 14
BriarPatch Co-op Community Market — 530-272-5333
Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
WEBPAGE: http://thecenterforthearts.org/”> http://thecenterforthearts.org/
http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/dakhabrakha/
From Kiev, Ukraine, "ethnic chaos" band and California WorldFest favorites, DakhaBrakha, bring their unexpected world music to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
The name DakhaBrakha is original and authentic at the same time. It means "give/take" in the old Ukrainian language.
DakhaBrakha was created in 2004 at the Kyiv Center of Contemporary Art by the avant-garde theatre director — Vladyslav Troitskyi. Theatre work has left its mark on the band performances — their shows have never been staged without the scenic effects.
Having experimented with Ukrainian folk music, the band has added rhythms of the surrounding world into their music, thus creating bright, unique and unforgettable image of DakhaBrakha.
It will help to open up the potential of Ukrainian melodies and to bring it to the hearts and consciousness of the younger generation in Ukraine and the rest of the world as well.
"The group mixes everything from punk-pop to traditional Ukrainian songs in cool yet beguiling textures, often with the close harmonies usually associated with Balkan music. But it's really the live shows that take DakhaBrakha beyond mere curiosity to utter brilliance." — NPR.
Recommended Stories For You
Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, Russian and Australian traditional instrumentation, the quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.
At the crossroads of Ukrainian folklore and theatre their musical spectrum is intimate then riotous, plumbing the depths of contemporary roots and rhythms, inspiring cultural and artistic liberation.
DakhaBrakha has played concerts and performances and has taken part in numerous international festivals all around the world.
In March 2010 DakhaBrakha won one of the prestigious Grand Prix prize named after S.Kuriokhin in the sphere of contemporary art.
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents
WHAT: DakhaBrakha
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.
WHERE: The Center for the Arts
314 W Main Street, Grass Valley.
TICKETS: Member Seated: $34, General public Seated: $37
Standing Room Only Member: $24, Standing Room Only General public: $27
The Center Box Office — 530-274-8384 ext 14
BriarPatch Co-op Community Market — 530-272-5333
Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
WEBPAGE: http://thecenterforthearts.org/”> http://thecenterforthearts.org/
http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/dakhabrakha/
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Some like it more than hot: Red Shed Farm launches new hot sauce line packed with local flavor
- Meri St. Mary and Monte Cazazza to perform along with the film ‘Pig Death Machine’ at The Open Book in Grass Valley
- Rod Byers: A fiery wine harvest
- Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Standing up and speaking out
- ‘Be nice and have fun:’ North San Juan Community Church gives back this holiday season in Nevada County
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Nevada County robbery suspect no longer faces sodomy charge
- UPDATE: Possible road rage incident ends with crash on Highway 49 in Grass Valley
- Grass Valley legend Kenny Bond reunited with his iconic yellow bike
- New Italian restaurant now open in downtown Grass Valley
- UPDATE: Ian Michael Gonzales booked into Nevada County Jail