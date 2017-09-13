Two great musicians, one show

WHERE: The Center for the Arts

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Grammy winners Jon Cleary and John Scofield will stretch out in a rare duo concert at The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley on Saturday, Sept. 16.

2016 was a great year for the recordings of these two artists. Cleary won a Grammy for best regional roots music album for "GoGo Juice" and Scofield best jazz instrumental album for "Past Present."

Scofield also won two additional Grammys in 2017 — best jazz instrumental album for "Country For Old Men" and best jazz instrumental solo for "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry."

Aside from being one of the principal innovators of modern jazz guitar, Scofield is a creative artist of an even rarer sort: a stylistic chameleon who has forged a consistent, rock-solid aesthetic identity.

An artist with fan bases in many camps and forty albums to his credit, he has expressed himself in the vernacular of bebop, blues, jazz-funk, organ jazz, acoustic chamber jazz, electronically tinged groove music and orchestral ensembles with ease and enthusiasm.

Scofield's versatility and technical mastery won him early sideman gigs with Miles Davis, Charles Mingus, Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker and Cobham/Duke among many.

Recommended Stories For You

Since that time he remains firmly in the foreground of jazz consciousness as a player and composer, prominently leading his own groups in the international Jazz scene.

Many of Scofield's own albums including collaborations with many contemporary favorites like Pat Metheny, Steve Swallow, Charlie Haden, Eddie Harris, Medeski, Martin & Wood, Bill Frisell, Brad Mehldau, Mavis Staples, Government Mule, Jack DeJohnette, Joe Lovano and Phil Lesh.

He's played and recorded with Jim Hall, Ron Carter, Herbie Hancock, Joe Henderson, Dave Holland, among many jazz legends.

Regardless of the stylistic setting, Scofield's distinct guitar sound and compositions are unmistakably Scofieldesque, always coupled with an improvisational excellence and dedicated to the finest in jazz tradition.

Cleary is known for his salty-sweet voice, masterful piano skills, and a knack for coupling infectious grooves with melodic hooks and sharp lyrics.

Born in Kent, England in 1964, Cleary steeped in the sounds of American roots music as a child via New Orleans funk and R&B 45s. Venturing to the Crescent City at 17, he quickly earned the respect of local music community.

He spent the '80s gigging as a sideman and bandleader with a rotating cast of New Orleans' best including members of funk forefathers the Meters and delta-bluesman John Mooney.

He has balanced the last few years with an international fan base as a member of Bonnie Raitt's group and his own group (with album of the same name) Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen.

Cleary has the self-made Moonburn (Virgin 1999), and his ode to Big Easy R&B — Alligator Lips and Dirty Rice (Ace 1994).

All of Jon's talents are manifest on Pin Your Spin, Basin Street Records produced by John Porter.

His album Occapella was released in 2012. And GoGo Juice in 2016.