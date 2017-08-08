Truth or dare’s naughty newcomers and class acts | TheUnion.com

I hope you're ready for this, because we are rehearsed, dressed, and ready to undress for your hoots, hollers, and, most of all, pleasure.

Truth or Dare Burlesque School's Dirty Debut is a chance to catch some Naughty Novices and Rookie Cookies, who began with a sexy concept and ended with a blow the lid off, provocative, impassioned, breathtaking performance.

Come check out all the snazzy newbies make their first splash into the burlesque scene. These guys and gals have been working hard and are ready to strut their stuff. We will also be showboating some local burlesque performers from Truth or Dare Dance Troupe, The Vixen Dames, and the brand spanking new, super amazing Naughty Bawdy Revue. In addition to the newcomers and local talent this show features a different burlesque headliner for each night. So nice you might have to come twice.

Friday night we have the ultra sexy San Francisco based male performer Jet Noir. He has a reputation for stunning audiences with performances that are at once joyous and playful. He's been dancing since he could stand and has been heating up stages, internationally, since 2010.

Saturday evening the hilarious Deirdre Von Derriere will be gracing the stage. The gypsies took her in and taught her to sing and dance and she performed as a part of The Fabulous Frivolities family troupe until breaking out on her own in 2012 to pursue a fantastic career in burlesque. She is a graduate of Vivienne Vavoom's Burlesque Academy and she has shimmied her way to Grass Valley from Denver bringing her family and a whole lot of glitter to her new home here in Nevada County.

Please join us on Friday, and or Saturday, at the fabulous Colfax Theater, ready to dive into the experience that is burlesque.

Sign up for Truth or Dares Burlesque School: truthordaredance@gmail.com

This is a 18+ event, for more info please call Heather at 530-913-3674