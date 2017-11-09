Truckee Tahoe ski resort openings

A snowstorm last weekend signaled the start to ski season for many of the Truckee-Tahoe area's resorts with Mount Rose Ski Tahoe and Boreal Mountain Resort already open.

Mount Rose was the area's first resort to open for the year, with a pair of days on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, and opened for daily operations on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

"Thanks to this past weekend's winter weather and the return of cold overnight temperatures, our snowmaking team has been able to make snow at every opportunity," said Mike Pierce, director of marketing for Mount Rose Ski Tahoe, in a statement from the resort.

"At 8,260', (Mount) Rose benefits from the Lake Tahoe area's highest base area elevation, meaning that we're able to make snow from top to bottom. As conditions permit, we'll continue to make snow, and hope to open even more terrain for our guests to enjoy very soon."

The resort is offering one beginner ski trail accessed by the Wizard chairlift from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, according to a statement from the resort, and will continue to open additional terrain as weather and conditions permit.

Boreal Mountain Resort became California's first ski resort to open, according to Marketing & Communications Manager Tucker Norred, when the resort opened its mountain to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 8, with an opening day party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mammoth Mountain Ski Area opens on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Boreal is currently operating its Castle Peak chairlift, and will also be offering night skiing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a cost of $29.

Northstar California Resort and Heavenly Mountain Resort began snowmaking earlier in the month, according to information from the resorts, and after last weekend's storm are looking at Friday, Nov. 17 for opening days.

At Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, the resort said it received a foot of snow from last weekend's storm, and is targeting Friday, Nov. 17, for an opening day.

Also targeting a Nov. 17 opening day is Soda Springs, according to Senior Manager of Resort Operations Mike Spain, but that will depend on weather and snowmaking conditions.

In Incline Village, Diamond Peak Ski Resort announced that snowmaking has begun on the mountain and is looking to open in early December.

Across the lake on the West Shore, Homewood Mountain Resort said it picked up 8 inches of snow over the weekend, and have marked Dec. 8 for opening day. Also on the western side of the lake, Granlibakken Tahoe will open on Dec. 15, according to information from the resort, and at 6,300 feet, is awaiting more snow after receiving a negligible amount from last weekend's storm.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort will open later in the month, with a target of Wednesday, Nov. 22, for opening day.

In Truckee, Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort has scheduled Dec. 8 for an opener; while Donner Ski Ranch is expecting to open in early December, depending on conditions.

Sierra-at-Tahoe is still awaiting more snow before announcing an opening date, according to Communications Manager Thea Hardy, as the resort waits for enough snow for conditions to be "safe and fun for guests and employees."

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort has yet to announce a date according to Director of Marketing & Sales Jon Slaughter, but the resort is getting closer after receiving 14 inches of snow last weekend.

"We do not have an opening date set," Slaughter said. "When we have a quality product from top to bottom, we will open."