Trio of artists featured at Art Works Gallery in Grass Valley

Three artists will be featured from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Art Works Gallery in Grass Valley. The artists are slated to give demonstrations, classes or to display their work. Visitors will get the chance to learn about each artist's creative process.

Printmaker Jody Ahlquist-Mough will be there to teach the basics of linoleum block printing and will share the materials and techniques she uses to create her work.

Painter Susan Lobb Porter "don't need no stinkin' brushes." There are many ways and many tools other than brushes that can be used to push paint around. She will be demonstrating non-traditional tools and techniques she uses for her paintings.

Ceramics artist Yvonne Dockter will demonstrate carving on leather-hard ceramic cups, bowls and other vessels.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass and mixed-media. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 113 Mill St. in downtown Grass Valley.

